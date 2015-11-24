Oswego East Football: Defense sets tone for winning season

Two weeks into the Southwest Prairie Conference season, the Oswego East football team was still trying to get the right pieces into place on the field.

By Week 5, things were clicking for the Wolves. Oswego East turned a .500 record into a postseason bid by winning four of its last five regular season games with its only loss in that stretch coming in a 22-19 decision to Oswego. Oswego East advanced into the playoffs for just the second time in school history, and the season came to a close with a first-round loss in Geneva.

"We played really well down the stretch. There were a couple games I felt we had opportunities to win, but I'm really really pleased with how we played defensively," Oswego East head coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "We were young and inexperienced and that showed at times, but we got better as the year went on. We've got some room to grow on the offensive side of the ball, but we need to maintain the defensive precedent we've set the past couple of years. Hopefully that can continue."

Oswego East was forced to win its remaining regular season games because of low playoff points after winning non-conference games over West Chicago (1-8) and Marian (1-8) to start the year.

“No disrespect to those two programs, but I don’t think we were ready for the physicalness and speed of Plainfield North when we got into conference play,” LeBlanc said. “Any time you can start off the season 2-0, it puts yourself in good situation.”

Oswego East finished its second-best conference season in program history, placing fourth overall with a 4-3 record. But that will all change with the 2016 season with Joliet West and Joliet Central joining the SPC. Oswego East will lose the option of two-non-conference opponents and will open the season at Joliet West on Aug. 26. All nine games will factor into the conference standings.

Oswego East's defensive strengths were represented in the Southwest Prairie All-Conference list with four of the five selections coming from the defensive side in senior linebacker Nik Wadsworth (102 tackles), senior defensive lineman Jack Borvan (99 tackles, 12.5 sacks), senior defensive back Kaelub Newman and junior defensive lineman Elijah James. Wadsworth set an all-time school record in career tackles.

Sophomore BJ Graves and juniors Tahj Oliver and Devin Aguilar (six interceptions) will also return as key contributors.

"The seniors did a good job, from a leadership perspective, getting us back to where we wanted to be," LeBlanc said. "Jack Borvan, to go from a defensive lineman who plays in a 3-4 defense to have almost a 100-tackle season is almost unheard of. Losing those guys is going to be big but we feel like we have a good nucleus coming back. They understand what the expectation is for us defensively."

Offensively, senior wide receiver Mitchell Glende was also named All-Conference as he finished with 30 catches for 332 yards and three TDs. Junior Devin Riley had 30 catches for 315 yards and three TDs while junior running back Tyran Bailey carried the ball 117 times for 671 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Junior kicker Chase Bruns also helped put points on the board throughout the season with 10 field goals.

Junior quarterback Jaylon Banks finished 111 of 211 passing for 1,235 yards, eight interceptions and 11 touchdowns. Oswego East used several different options throughout the year with senior James Kidd and junior Jackson Piatek taking snaps for the Wolves while 13 different players ran the ball and five players had 16 or more catches this season.

“We did a great job of spreading the ball around. That’s one of the things we tried to do offensively - give the defenses a lot of guys to focus on,” LeBlanc said. “Jaylon had some growing pains early in the year with getting adjusted to the offense with it being his first year in the program. He got more comfortable as the season went on, but unfortunately had some ankle injury problems and we weren’t able to use him in the run game the way that we wanted to. He did a decent job throwing the ball to guys like Mitchell Glende, who had a great season and Tyler Allison. Those guys stepped up.”