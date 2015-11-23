High school football: Brodner, Glenbard West run over Cary-Grove

After suffering through a heartbreaking loss in the Class 8A semifinals last year, the Glenbard West senior class was determined to make it to the state final this time around.

And the Hilltoppers weren't about to let a snow storm slow them down.

Behind the bruising running of senior Sam Brodner, Glenbard West will play for its third championship in program history courtesy of a 21-6 win against Cary-Grove on Nov. 21 at Glenbard South High School. The Hilltoppers [13-0] will face fellow unbeaten Libertyville at 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Northern Illinois University.

"So many things this season have reminded me of 2012," Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet said, referring to the Hilltoppers last state title and that team's perfect 14-0 record.

"Every three years we've been to the state championship [game] and that is kind of weird. These guys were really hungry after losing in the semifinals last year; we had lost two straight semis. Nothing was going to stop them from reaching their destination, which was the state title game."

With the snow and wind making passing difficult, Brodner did most of the heavy lifting. His 58-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter gave Glenbard West the lead for good and he added a 39-yard score midway through the fourth to put the game on ice. He finished with 279 yards on 46 carries.

"We break teams' wills, that is what we do," Brodner said. "Definitely in the fourth quarter, we shine when we need to shine. There was definitely pressure on us to do what we needed to do, and we got it done.

"It's a great feeling and hopefully there is a better one to come. I love playing with these guys, I've been playing with a lot of these guys since I was five years old."

Quarterback Brian Cochrane, who attempted only five passes, also found Chrystian Maciorowski for a 17-yard touchdown on a fourth and 14 play with 7:42 left in the contest. That upped the Hilltoppers advantage to 14-6.

"I dropped back and Sam [Brodner] wasn't open," Cochrane said. "I saw Chrystian and I put it in a spot and it was a great catch by him."

Isaiah Skinner carried the ball 14 times for 38 yards.

"This was a like a game that you dream about," Skinner said. "In the snow, like backyard football. It was a really fun game. They are a stout team but we made a couple of plays and came up with the victory."

The Hilltoppers were playing in their fourth consecutive semifinal and sixth in the past eight seasons. Already one of the premier programs in the state, the 2015 team has a chance to cement their legacy with a victory versus Libertyville.

"We are going to prepare like we always do," Skinner said. "We will be prepared."

Class 7A state title game matchup

Who: Glenbard West vs. Libertyville

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 28

Where: Northern Illinois University

Outlook: Glenbard West has taken down a couple of top programs during this playoff run, defeating Mt. Carmel 7-0 in the second round and Cary-Grove 21-6 in the semifinals. Now the Hilltoppers face another one in Libertyville, which captured a state championship in 2004. The Wildcats feature a potent offense behind quarterback Riley Lees and have scored 40 or more points in nine games this fall.