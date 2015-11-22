High school football: Phillips rolls past Marengo, into Class 4A final

CHICAGO – The words being spoken on the Marengo sideline were positive – “believe,” “not over,” “heads up” – but the tone in the closing minutes of the first half was struggling to stay optimistic. An excellent opening 24 minutes from the hosts had all but put the game away by the break, to the dismay of the Indians and the more than 300 Marengo fans who made the trip to Chicago.

Phillips quarterback Quayvon Skanes scored early (the second play from scrimmage) and often (four times), gashing the visitors for more than 200 rushing yards and pacing his team to a 40-point halftime lead.

The Wildcats went on to beat Marengo, 47-13, in a Class 4A semifinal Saturday night at Gately Stadium.

Top-seeded Phillips (13-0) advances to its second state final in as many seasons. The Wildcats will face Belleville Althoff in the title game Saturday in DeKalb.

For second-seeded Marengo (12-1), it's the end of the program's best season since the Indians last made the semifinals, in 1997.

"We finished the season 12-1. There's no reason for us to hang our head," Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. "If we got beat by someone that wasn't good, it's one thing. We got beat by a [darn] good football team, and let's give those kids all the credit they deserve. Like I said, we wish them the very best, and we want them to bring it home."

A steady pounding from the read-option attack of quarterback Skanes and running back Kamari Mosby was too much for Marengo on a frigid night.

"They did nothing we didn't see or expect. That's a good football team," Lynch said.

Marengo senior linebacker Drake Stavroplos said the Indians were trying to stunt toward the Wildcats' favored lead blocker, but "they were just hitting us where we weren't."

Skanes finished with 204 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. He also threw for a score on his only pass attempt. Mosby carried 14 times for 94 yards. With a sizeable lead, neither played in the second half.

"If you game plan on one, then you've got to watch out for the other one, and I think that's what happened today," Skanes said. "[Mosby] really didn't do much, but I did a lot, so it worked in our favor."

On the second play from scrimmage, Skanes ran 63 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone.

When Marengo's Zach Knobloch was intercepted on the Indians' first drive, it didn't take long for Phillips to double its lead. Again on the second play of the drive, Skanes kept the ball and this time went 34 yards to make it 14-0 less than three minutes into the contest.

After giving up the two quick touchdowns, the Marengo defense got the stop it desperately needed. Skanes was stripped at the line of scrimmage, and Stavroplos recovered, giving the Indians the ball at the Phillips' 39.

"We just knew we needed to make a big play," Stavroplos said. "Someone else knocked it out, and I think probably ever single person on the field touched it before I got to it, but it just so happened that I was there to grab it."

Knobloch found Craiton Nice for a 32-yard pass, setting up Jarren Jackson's 6-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point cut the deficit to 14-7 with 6:04 left in the first quarter, and suddenly it looked like Marengo might be back in it.

Phillips grabbed the momentum right back, however, with a big kickoff return. The Wildcats capitalized on the short field and later scored on a 6-yard, play-action pass from Skanes to Qadeer Weatherly in the corner of the end zone, making it 20-7 with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

By halftime the hosts led, 47-7.

Marengo scored late in the fourth quarter when Knobloch connected with Carter Olson over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown to make it 47-13 with 5:07 to play.

Knobloch finished 6 of 20 passing for 107 yards and the one touchdown to go along with three interceptions.

"We got it moving, we just couldn't finish drives," Knobloch said. "They were a good football team. They covered our receivers good. Nothing else you can say about that."

Jackson had a team-high 67 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Indians.

Unsung hero

Drake Stavroplos,

Marengo, sr. LB.

The senior recovered a fumble in the first quarter, which the offense turned into a touchdown.

The number

5: Touchdowns, four rushing and one passing, for Phillips quarterback Quayvon Skanes in the first half.

And another thing ...

Marengo coach Matt Lynch on Phillips advancing to the title game, only the third time a Chicago Public School has done so: “We wish Phillips the very best. We want them to … bring it home because this is a special thing for a Chicago Public School to be playing in the state championship game. We’re rooting for them.”