High school football: Notes on Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge

Cary-Grove played in its sixth semifinal game in school history Saturday, although it marked the first time the Trojans played in back-to-back semis.

C-G lost to Glenbard West, 21-6, in their Class 7A semifinal, which was its first loss in a semifinal since 1997 at Rock Island.

Although many teams would repeat with a predominantly junior team the first season, C-G did it without numerous returning players. The Trojans graduated 16 starters, yet still managed to get back to the semis.

“This is the first time since I’ve been around that we had a season after a state championship game where we made it to the semis,” said coach Brad Seaburg, who has been with C-G for 13 seasons (eight as an assistant, five as head coach). “That speaks volumes to our seniors, and we have a lot of young guys that need to take this and use it as motivation and keep going in the weight room in the offseason. It doesn’t get any easier. It takes a lot of work. When you’re here, you want to appreciate it and realize the work it takes to come back.”

The Trojans’ first loss, a 29-8 setback to Huntley in Week 5, served as motivation for the rest of the season. They regrouped and rolled through the rest of the regular season and their first three playoff games.

“It definitely shows we have a great group of guys in that locker room in there that come to practice every day and work hard in the offseason,” Trojans offensive tackle Ross Bernier said. “We had one of the best offseasons we’ve had with this group of guys. Everyone was locked in. The way we worked and the way the coaches prepared us, no matter how many we lose, we’re always going to be top contenders every year.”

Seaburg is 52-11 in five seasons after taking over for Bruce Kay, an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer.

Program builder: Glenbard West coach Chad Hetlet followed two local coaching legends to jobs in McHenry County. First, he took over for IHSFCA Hall of Famer Bob Bradshaw at Johnsburg in 2003, then moved to McHenry the next year when Mike Noll went to Glenbrook South.

Hetlet coached two seasons at McHenry before he left there and now has built the Hilltoppers into one of the state’s top programs. Hetlet’s teams are 88-13 in his nine seasons and will meet Libertyville at 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb for the Class 7A state championship.

This will be the third championship game for Hetlet’s teams. His 2009 group lost in double-overtime to Wheaton Warrenville South, and his 2012 team defeated Lincoln-Way East, 10-8.

Handling the snow: After a 53-yard touchdown run by Justin Blake gave Montini the early lead over Prairie Ridge in the first quarter Saturday, Prairie Ridge’s Samson Evans found his footing in the snow and raced 75 yards on the ensuing kickoff, hurdling the last defender to the end zone.

While some players found it difficult to get enough traction with a heavy snow falling, Evans was the same reliable threat for the Wolves, accounting for 111 of his team’s 116 rushing yards before halftime and completing a 19-yard pass to Austen Ferbet in blizzard-like conditions.

Play was stopped multiple times in Montini’s 35-27 Class 6A semifinal comeback win as workers shoveled snow off the field and referees had trouble spotting the ball for measurement.

Evans’ only pass of the first half to Ferbet set up his own touchdown run with 38.2 seconds left in the second quarter, a 3-yard keeper. Evans followed it with a 2-point conversion run up the middle, giving Prairie Ridge a 14-13 lead at the break.

“For us, [playing in the snow] wasn’t that tough because it doesn’t really make a difference with the option,” said Evans, who finished with 160 rushing yards and one touchdown. “All the snow, it goes in our favor. It’s up to the defense to react.”

In the second half, however, the snow slowed down considerably and Montini was able to expand its playbook.

Blake, whose only two passes of the first half fell incomplete, was 4 for 5 in the second half for 93 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 40-yard completions to end the third and start the fourth that led to Montini’s comeback.

Prairie Ridge led, 27-13, after three, but the Broncos scored 22 unanswered points in the first seven minutes of the fourth.

“We were actually really excited for it. We thought that it was going to help us,” Prairie Ridge’s Cole Brown said of playing in the snow. “They run a spread offense; we run a triple-option, so we thought it would help us in the game, but I guess it didn’t. They executed. And that’s what it came down to.”

Nick Greenberg intercepted Blake to start the second half, returning it to the Montini 10, but Prairie Ridge was unable to score. It was Blake’s first interception of the year.