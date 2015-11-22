High school football: Montini comes back to beat Prairie Ridge

LOMBARD – Inside Montini Catholic High School, Prairie Ridge’s Nathan Griffin refused to take off his helmet, pads and jersey.

The senior fullback, who helped lead the Wolves' high-powered, triple-option attack into Saturday’s Class 6A state football semifinal against perennial powerhouse and five-time state champion Montini, didn’t want the season to end.

None of his teammates did.

But, after 22 unanswered points by Montini in the fourth quarter proved too much to overcome, Griffin was forced to accept reality and retreated to the visitors' locker room with the rest of his teammates one last time.

Montini defeated the Wolves, 35-27, advancing to the Class 6A state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.

The Broncos (13-0) had been to the last six 5A state finals but were moved up to 6A this year by the IHSA’s success factor for nonboundaried schools. This will be Montini's seventh straight season in the championship game, while the Wolves’ season ends one win short of making their second state finals appearance (2011).

“We came out and played the hardest football we’ve ever played,” said Griffin, who ran for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns. “We stood toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in state. Things just didn’t fall into place."

Prairie Ridge led, 27-13, entering the fourth, but Montini quickly found success through the air after relying on the ground game of quarterback Justin Blake and running back Prince Walker.

On the final play of the third, Blake found Mitchell West for 40 yards down the right sideline. To start the fourth, he connected with Tyler Millikan for a 40-yard touchdown, cutting Prairie Ridge's lead to 27-21 after a successful two-point conversion.

Montini then came up with the game’s biggest defensive stop, knocking the ball out of Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans’ hands on a wide pitch attempt to wingback Cole Brown.

Linebacker Jake Kapp scooped up the loose ball in the snow and ran 46 yards the other way for the touchdown, giving the Broncos a 28-27 lead with 9:05 left in the fourth.

“I thought things were working really well,” said Evans, who ran for a game-high 160 yards and a touchdown, adding a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first. "The offense should have kept executing. The offense didn’t do their part, including myself.”

Following a turnover on downs by Prairie Ridge, Montini added its third score of the fourth quarter on a 10-yard run by Blake, padding its lead, 35-27.

The Wolves drove all the way to the Broncos' 10-yard line in the final minute, but a 5-yard completion to Brown fell two yards short of a first down, giving the ball back to Montini with 18 seconds left and sealing the victory.

“We gave it everything we could, but they (Montini) have some tremendous athletes,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “I’m so proud of the way we came out and fought. … It was just a matter of their kids making plays. Our kids never quit, didn't back down one bit. There are a lot of teams you see during the year, they just get overwhlemed. I was proud of the way we came out and fought."

UNSUNG HERO

Nathan Griffin, Prairie Ridge, sr., FB

Griffin was held to three yards on five carries in the first half, but ran for 75 yards and two scores after the break.

THE NUMBER 22:

Unanswered points for Montini in the fourth quarter

AND ANOTHER THING…

Prairie Ridge has been in the Class 6A semifinals four times since 2009, going 1-3. They won the state championship in 2011.

Montini 35, Prairie Ridge 27

Prairie Ridge 6 8 13 0 – 27

Montini 13 0 0 22 – 35

First quarter

M–Blake 53 run (Cooney kick), 7:27

PR–Evans 75 kickoff return (kick missed), 7:13

M–Walker 8 run (kick missed), 1:40

Second quarter

PR–Evans 3 run (Evans run), 38.2

Third quarter

PR–Griffin 7 run (run failed), 3:42

PR–Griffin 5 run (Greiner kick), 7.3

Fourth quarter

M–Millikan 40 pass from Blake (Walker run), 11:53

M–Kapp 46 fumble return (Cooney kick), 9:05

M–Blake 10 run (Cooney kick), 4:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 35-160, Griffin 20-78, C. Brown 6-9, Gulbransen 1-2, D. Brown 1-10. Totals: 62-254. Montini: Walker 15-62, Blake 19-154, West 1-0, Smith 2-3. Totals: 37-219. PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 3-3-0-46. Montini: Blake 4-6-1-93. RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Ferbet 1-19, C. Brown 2-27. Montini: Millikan 3-53, West 1-40. TOTAL YARDS: Prairie Ridge 300, Montini 312.