High school football: Cary-Grove had tough time slowing down Glenbard West’s Sam Brodner

GLEN ELLYN – Facing one of Illinois’ top power running backs in Glenbard West’s Sam Brodner, Cary-Grove knew there was little room for error.

Tested early and often, it looked like the Trojans' defense had maintained that margin, slowing down Brodner to one score and limiting the Hilltoppers offense to just seven points through the first three quarters.

“I felt like we were in a good position,” said defensive end Erik Norberg, who made three tackles, including one for a 7-yard loss. “We made a couple stops and we definitely were motivated after that.”

That motivation was a result of the biggest defensive stand the Trojans’ made late in the second. As the Hilltoppers threatened to score with under a minute to play, the Trojans' defensive line stuffed Brodner twice, preserving a 1-point deficit heading into halftime.

The Trojans supplied consistent pressure to Brodner in the backfield in the third, but with time against them after allowing a touchdown pass, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Vanderbilt commit broke off a 57-yard touchdown run late in the fourth after a series of missed tackles.

Brodner finished with a game-high 269 yards on 40 carries and two touchdowns.

“Sam’s on a mission right now,” Hilltoppers coach Chad Hetlet said. “His brother [Jake] was a senior captain in 2012 when we won state. Sam wants to be a part of that too…He’s been on a mission…He got mad today because he didn’t get the ball more...”

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg cited that defensive positioning contributed to the Hilltoppers’ ground game.

“We had a hard time sustaining our feet and our tackles, he just kept churning” Seaburg said. “We thought we had him a few times…they did what they had to do to get the win.”

“[Brodner] is definitely one of the hardest runners we’ve faced all year,” Norberg added. “For a player like that, you can only stop him so much. As many times as you stop him, he’s going to have some breakout plays.”