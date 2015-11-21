High school football: Cary-Grove falls to Glenbard West in 7A semifinal

GLEN ELLYN – Cary-Grove loved to establish a powerful running game and used its strong defense to force its will on opponents.

Glenbard West used the same recipe on the Trojans. Running back Sam Brodner helped the Hilltoppers control the ball for the majority of the game, while the defense swarmed all over C-G, holding the Trojans to five first downs.

“They played very physical, they played our kind of style we like,” C-G offensive tackle Ross Bernier said. “They came out and played physical, they were the better team today.”

West scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the Trojans, 21-6, in their Class 7A football playoff semifinal game Saturday at Glenbard South High School. The game was moved from West to play on South’s artificial turf field, although the snow fell so fast it was impossible for workers to keep the field clear.

The top-seeded Hilltoppers (13-0) advance to the 7A state championship game against Libertyville (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium. C-G, last year’s Class 7A state runner-up, finished 11-2.

Brodner, a 6-foot, 215-pound bull of a back, ran 40 times for 269 yards, even with several inches of snow and a slick field. C-G managed only 141 total yards for the game.

“The conditions were hard, but it was hard for both teams, you can’t make excuses for that,” Trojans running back Kevin Hughes said. “Their defense is really good. They played hard, they played physical, they flew to the football. They were very tough. I was very impressed by them.”

C-G took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on fullback Tyler Pennington’s 42-yard touchdown run. West answered right back with Brodner’s 57-yard run and C-G struggled for yards the rest of the way.

“[The snow] really eliminates one phase of our option when it’s so tough to get out on the perimeter,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “It made it very tough. [West] did a great job of churning up the clock. We had one possession in the third quarter. It was very tough.”

C-G’s defense kept it close though. The Trojans stopped Brodner at the 1 just before halftime and time ran out, leaving the Hilltoppers ahead, 7-6. C-G looked like it had stopped West again in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Brian Cochrane, under heavy pressure, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Chrystian Maciorowski on fourth down with 7:42 remaining.

“Brian has been poised all year as a quarterback and that was our opportunity down there,” Hilltoppers coach Chad Hetlet said.

C-G turned the ball over on downs on its next possession and Brodner put the game away with a 39-yard touchdown run.

“They made a great play on that fourth-down pass,” Seaburg said. “It’s the semifinals, teams that make the plays are going to move on. They made the plays at key times, and we didn’t.”

It ended a remarkable season for the Trojans, who graduated 16 starters from last year’s team that reached the 7A title game. It was their fourth trip to a semifinal in seven years.

“I look at it optimistically, we made a great run at it, it was an awesome season,” Hughes said. “I loved every minute of it. It’s tough all the hard work and time we put in has to come to an end, but it was definitely a great season and we made a great run. I’m so proud of the team.”

Bernier agreed, one of the few returning starters along with Hughes, agreed.

“It definitely shows we have a great group of guys in that locker room in there that come to practice every day and work hard in the offseason,” he said. “We had one of the best offseasons we’ve had with this group of guys, everyone was locked in. The way we worked, and the way the coaches prepared us, no matter how many we lose we’re always going to be top contenders every year.”

UNSUNG HERO

Erik Norberg Cary-Grove, Senior, Tight End-Defensive End

Norberg shined again on the defensive line for the Trojans in their 21-6 loss to Glenbard West in a Class 7A semifinal playoff game Saturday. He had three tackles in one four-play stretch, one which dropped Hilltoppers running back Sam Brodner for a 7-yard loss.

THE NUMBER 40

Carries for Brodner, who gained 269 yards, and who Hilltoppers coach Chad Hetlet said was mad because he didn’t get more carries.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Cary-Grove had never been to back-to-back playoff semifinals before in school history. The Trojans are 4-2 in semifinal games after Saturday.