High school football: Prairie Ridge at Montini state semifinal preview capsule

Class 6A

No. 2 Prairie Ridge (11-1) at. No. 1 Montini (12-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge has won 11 consecutive games since losing its opener, 21-14, to Cary-Grove. … The Wolves are in the Class 6A semifinals for the fourth time since 2009. … QB Samson Evans has rushed for 1,806 yards with 28 touchdowns, while FB Nathan Griffin has 1,272 yards with 23 touchdowns. … The Wolves’ defense has played two of its best games leading to this in wins against Lake Forest, 42-13, and Riverside-Brookfield, 40-13.

About the Broncos: Montini has been to the Class 5A state championship game six consecutive years and was moved up to 6A by the IHSA's success factor for nonboundaried schools. The Broncos lost their past two title games to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. … RB Prince Walker leads the team with 1,023 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. … QB Justin Blake has thrown for 1,344 yards with 16 touchdowns. … WRs Tyler Millikan (38 receptions) and Dylan Maher (23) lead Montini's receivers.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 13 Hinsdale South (9-3) vs. No. 6 Crete-Monee (10-2) in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.