April 17, 2023
Sports - McHenry County
Sports - McHenry County

High school football: Marengo vs. Chicago Phillips state semifinal preview capsule

By Joe Stevenson
Marengo's Jarrell Jackson carries the ball against Plano during their Class 4A playoff game on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 at Marengo High School in Marengo. Marengo won, 44-0.

Marengo's Jarrell Jackson carries the ball against Plano during their Class 4A playoff game on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015 at Marengo High School in Marengo. Marengo won, 44-0. (Matthew Apgar)

Class 4A

No. 2 Marengo (12-0) vs. No. 1 Chicago Phillips (12-0)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Gately Stadium in Chicago

About the Indians: Marengo is in the semifinals for the first time since 1997 after its 38-28 win against Rockford Lutheran. … RB Jarren Jackson leads the Indians with 1,384 rushing yards. WRs Craiton Nice (74 catches, 1,228 yards, 13 TD) and Jarrell Jackson (57, 1,168, 17) top the area's list for receivers. … QB Zach Knobloch has thrown for 2,887 yards with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. … Marengo had not been to the playoffs since 2004 and had not won a playoff game since 1997.

About the Wildcats: Phillips was the Class 4A state runner-up to Rochester last season and has several players committed or being recruited by NCAA Division I schools. … QB Quayvon Skanes (Connecticut) has rushed for 1,109 yards with 18 touchdowns, RB Kamari Mosby has rushed for 2,152 yards and averages 10.8 per carry. … The Wildcats don't throw a lot, but WRs Donald Gardner (14 catches, 260 yards) and Qadeer Weatherly (12, 294) are their top receivers. Gardner also is a D-I recruit as a defensive back. … The defense, led by tackles Amir Watts and Chris Elmore, had five shutouts.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 10 Breese Mater Dei (9-3) vs. No. 1 Belleville Althoff (12-0) in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.

High School FootballMarengo PrepsIHSA
Joe Stevenson

Joe Stevenson

I have worked at the Northwest Herald since January of 1989, covering everything from high school to professional sports. I mainly cover high school sports now.