High school football: Marengo vs. Chicago Phillips state semifinal preview capsule

Class 4A

No. 2 Marengo (12-0) vs. No. 1 Chicago Phillips (12-0)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Gately Stadium in Chicago

About the Indians: Marengo is in the semifinals for the first time since 1997 after its 38-28 win against Rockford Lutheran. … RB Jarren Jackson leads the Indians with 1,384 rushing yards. WRs Craiton Nice (74 catches, 1,228 yards, 13 TD) and Jarrell Jackson (57, 1,168, 17) top the area's list for receivers. … QB Zach Knobloch has thrown for 2,887 yards with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. … Marengo had not been to the playoffs since 2004 and had not won a playoff game since 1997.

About the Wildcats: Phillips was the Class 4A state runner-up to Rochester last season and has several players committed or being recruited by NCAA Division I schools. … QB Quayvon Skanes (Connecticut) has rushed for 1,109 yards with 18 touchdowns, RB Kamari Mosby has rushed for 2,152 yards and averages 10.8 per carry. … The Wildcats don't throw a lot, but WRs Donald Gardner (14 catches, 260 yards) and Qadeer Weatherly (12, 294) are their top receivers. Gardner also is a D-I recruit as a defensive back. … The defense, led by tackles Amir Watts and Chris Elmore, had five shutouts.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 10 Breese Mater Dei (9-3) vs. No. 1 Belleville Althoff (12-0) in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.