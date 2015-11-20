High school football: Marengo passing attack faces tough Phillips defense

When Marengo travels to Chicago’s Gately Stadium to play Phillips in a Class 4A semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday, there are certainly no shortage of noteworthy matchups.

The Phillips read option with dual-threat quarterback Quayvon Skanes and running back Kamari Mosby vs. the Marengo front seven. Marengo running back Jarren Jackson vs. Phillips’ stout run defense.

“That’s what’s great about the game of football,” Phillips coach Troy McAllister said. “There’s these matchups across the board.”

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup of them all, however, will be Marengo's passing attack vs. the Phillips secondary.

Indians quarterback Zach Knobloch has thrown for 2,887 yards and 32 touchdowns this season, with Craiton Nice catching 74 balls for 1,228 yards and 13 touchdowns and Jarrell Jackson hauling in 57 receptions for 1,168 yards and 17 touchdowns.

That combination, along with Jarren Jackson’s 1,384 rushing yards, have allowed the Indians (12-0) to average 42 points per game and march through the season undefeated.

On the other side of the field, Phillips will pose the stiffest defensive challenge yet. The Wildcats have shut out five opponents. They are allowing an average of 6.1 points per game. No team has scored more than two touchdowns against Phillips.

The strength of the Phillips defense is its front seven. But its defensive backs have improved since allowing 49 points to Rochester in the state championship game last season.

Cornerback Donald Gardner transferred from De La Salle, bringing Division I talent to the secondary. He is joined by 5-foot-11, 170-pound David Munson and 5-8, 150-pound Malik Brown.

Typically coaches are reserved when asked about scheme. But McAllister had nothing to hide when asked about how he plans to deal with Marengo’s passing game.

“We’re going to play man coverage,” he said. “We’re going to try to put pressure on the quarterback. How good is their O-line and how good are our DBs? That’s what it comes down to.”