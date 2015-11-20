High school football: Improved Prairie Ridge defense vs. explosive Montini offense

Before this season, the last time Prairie Ridge’s Luke Annen played defense was, well …

“Never,” he said.

Annen played quarterback from his time with the Junior Wolves all the way through the first two weeks of his junior year. The third game of last season, he transitioned to A-back in Prairie Ridge’s triple-option offense before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4.

He started this season as a receiver before the coaching staff decided his skill set could be better utilized on the defensive side of the ball. Annen got some live reps at the end of blowouts, and by Week 5 he earned a starting job at cornerback.

“Probably the biggest things switching over to defense is I was worried I wasn’t going to understand each and every call, what I’m supposed to do, where I’m supposed to be,” Annen said. “But, just like our offense, once I started learning everything, it’s very similar in that it’s very simplified. The coaches are putting you in the best position to make plays.”

Annen’s addition on defense has helped to bolster a unit that has continued to step up its play each week this postseason. In three playoff games, the defense has allowed a total of 32 points. Last week, the defense held Riverside-Brookfield to a single touchdown (the other six points were scored on a turnover).

“The D-line has been playing phenomenal. The linebackers have been playing great. And the DBs are getting it done, too,” senior free safety Jon Tieman said. “It’s been a whole team effort. It’s been great to see all the work that we’ve put in finally come to fruition.”

This week, the defense faces its stiffest challenge yet when the No. 2-seeded Wolves (11-1) travel to Lombard to play No. 1 Montini (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 6A semifinal.

Broncos dual-threat quarterback Justin Blake has thrown for 1,381 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 828 yards and 10 touchdowns in an efficient read-option attack.

The defense acknowledged that will be a difficult challenge. Defensive back- linebacker Nick Greenberg said it well when he called Montini “a team of incredible athletes that are disciplined and coached well.”

In the past six seasons, Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin is the only team to beat Montini in the playoffs. Montini won four Class 5A state titles during that span.

“This (Montini) team wins games, and they have forever,” Greenberg said. “We need to focus. We need to do our jobs every single down. We need to play every play like it’s the last play we’ll ever play, because if we don’t, it will be.”