High school football: Cary-Grove vs. Glenbard West state semifinal preview capsule

Class 7A

No. 5 Cary-Grove (11-1) vs. No. 1 Glenbard West (12-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Glenbard South

About the Trojans: C-G is in the semifinals for the sixth time in school history and is 4-1 in the previous five games. … The Trojans are 31-10 in the playoffs since the 2004 season, when they made their first trip to a championship game. … C-G lost in the Class 7A state championship game to Providence last year, 31-28. … FB Tyler Pennington leads C-G with 1,346 yards rushing and has surpassed 4,000 for his career. RB Ryan Magel had a big game with nine carries, 122 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 42-21 win over Batavia. … C-G’s defense is allowing 11.8 points a game. … LBs Max Skol (45) and Kevin Pedersen (40) lead the Trojans in tackles, while DE Erik Norberg has five sacks.

About the Hilltoppers: West is in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season and has been to the semifinals six of those nine years. … The Hilltoppers won the Class 7A state championship in 2012 and were runners-up in 2009. They lost in the Class 8A semifinals last year to Stevenson, 7-3. … Coach Chad Hetlet formerly coached and taught at Johnsburg and McHenry. He followed two coaching legends to head coaching jobs, Johnsburg’s Bob Bradshaw (2003) and McHenry’s Mike Noll (2004). … RB Sam Brodner (5-foot-11, 210 pounds) is headed to Vanderbilt and has run for 1,450 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has 25 receptions for 389 yards. … QB Brian Cochrane has thrown for 1,420 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception. … LB Nico Gagliano has 108 tackles, 21 sacks and has forced four fumbles. LB Ross Andreasik has 75 tackles and six interceptions.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 23 Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-3) vs. No. 3 Libertyville (12-0) in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Nov. 28 at Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium.