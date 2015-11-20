High school football: Cary-Grove defense tries to set tone early

Cary-Grove’s defense aspires to deliver opponents a message early in playoff games.

“We’re playing as hard as we can in our first few drives to let the other teams know just how the rest of the game’s going to be,” Trojans defensive end Erik Norberg said. “It always starts with coming out with a positive attitude right off the bat.”

The plan has worked well so far, as C-G has trailed only 3:05 in three playoff games. The challenge will get tougher when the No. 5-seeded Trojans (11-1) face No. 1 Glenbard West (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Class 7A football playoffs semifinal at Glenbard South in Glen Ellyn. The game was moved to South’s synthetic turf field in anticipation of precipitation this week that likely would have left West’s field a muddy mess.

Batavia grabbed a lead on C-G last week, 7-6, for a few minutes in the second quarter before the Trojans regained it just before the half. The defense came up big with two turnovers the Trojans’ offense turned into points as they defeated the Bulldogs, 42-21.

“Our defense has been hitting very hard,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Those Batavia receivers caught a lot of balls, but most of the time we were getting good contact on their receivers. The kids are really paying attention to details. Right now we’re playing at a pretty high level.”

C-G will see one of the best running backs in the state with the Hilltopppers’ Sam Brodner (5-foot-11, 210 pounds), who is committed to Vanderbilt. Brodner has run for 1,450 yards and 33 touchdowns. After facing a spread passing team in Batavia, C-G will see a lot more running in the semifinals.

“They’re a lot like us,” Norberg said. “They’re not really oversized like most teams we’ve seen in the playoffs. They play hard and fast. It will be a battle every single down.”

As usual, C-G’s defense is not big but thrives on its speed and pursuit to the ballcarrier.

“I love where we’re at right now,” safety David Daigle said, “especially with so many young players on defense. We’re all playing as fast as we can and getting to the ball. [Defensive coordinator Don Sutherland] always stresses for us to get to the ball, no matter what, even if you mess up, get up and run to the ball. You never know when something could happen, like getting a fumble or making a tackle.”

The Hilltoppers’ defense has allowed 135 points for the season, only 24 in three playoff games, and has four shutouts. West coach Chad Hetlet considers the defense his team’s heart and soul.

“We graduated nine starters off our defense that got to the 8A semifinals,” Hetlet said. “It was a process of them growing and becoming more confident. We’ve gotten better each week. We’re big and athletic on the line, stronger than we’ve been in a while.”

Hetlet is familiar with the Trojans from his days in the Fox Valley Conference. After coaching one season at Johnsburg, Hetlet took over at McHenry in 2004 and 2005. The Hilltoppers defeated Mount Carmel, which runs the option, 7-0, in their first-round playoff game and will now see a triple-option offense with a strong reputation.

“They execute the option very well,” Hetlet said. “They may be the best team in the state at what they do. They’re probably the most underrated program in the state. It’s impressive that they have come back after graduating so many [from the Class 7A state runner-up team]. They kind of have their own personality with this team. They may be smaller [than last season], but man, they’re fast and tough and as good as anybody we’ve seen.”