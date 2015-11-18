Prep Football Notebook: Bulldogs couldn’t ‘get any breaks’ in season-ending loss

BATAVIA – While feeling evenly matched heading into Saturday’s 7A quarterfinal with Cary-Grove, the Batavia football team knew it would need a break or bounce to go its way after the Trojans took a 28-7 lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.

After quarterback Kyle Niemiec ran in a touchdown from six yards out to pull the Bulldogs within two scores, they got a big chance to get back into the game, which resulted in more frustration.

Batavia freshman kicker Jack Carlson's ensuing kickoff was a high, short kick that the wind had some fun with. It was muffed by the Cary-Grove return man, bouncing into the air, but directly into the hands of another Trojan to keep possession.

"You can't blame the game on stuff like that because we could have played better, but, I mean, we couldn't get any breaks," Niemiec said. "[Coach Dennis Piron] looked up after that and said, 'God...give us something.' "

The result of that Cary-Grove possession was a 31-yard touchdown run, the third of the game for Trojans junior running back Ryan Magel, which was a back-breaker for the Bulldogs.

Bounces like that kickoff, combined with a few costly Batavia fumbles that found the hands of Cary-Grove defenders, aided what Piron knew could change the outcome against good football teams once reaching this level of the postseason.

"You give a team like that a chance to flip the momentum, and that's what they need and run with it," Piron said. "Once you chase a team like that, it's extremely tough."

Football-focused all season

It’s hard enough being a football coach worrying about your team being successful on the field each week, but it makes the job a little easier when the team stays well-behaved off the field.

It's something that made Piron know he had a special group of players this season.

"They are great, great kids," Piron said. "I have 10 of our 11 all-conference players (who) are academic all-state. I never made one visit to the dean's office for behavioral issues. ... It's the easiest place in the world to be a head coach when you have kids that are fully dedicated and you don't have to worry about things like trust, honor and respect because they just come naturally around here."

Stayin’ alive

While it’s never easy to see the football season come to an end, especially for seniors, it may hold some slight weight if the final defeat comes to a team that makes a deep run into November.

Cary-Grove (11-1) will play the top-seed and unbeaten Glenbard West (12-0) on Saturday in the Class 7A semifinals, while No. 23 Bradley-Bourbonnais continued its winning ways after beating Geneva, 41-22, in the second round by picking up another win, 28-17, over Niles North Saturday.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-3) and unbeaten Libertyville (12-0) will battle in the other 7A semifinal.

After ending Kaneland’s season, 42-7, in the second round of the 6A playoffs, top seed and unblemished Montini (12-0) advanced to the semifinals after dismantling DeKalb on Saturday, 49-14. The Broncos will take on Prairie Ridge (11-1) in the semifinals.

Hinsdale South and Crete-Monee, who knocked off No. 2 seed Sacred Heart-Griffin, 38-35, Saturday, will meet in the other 6A semifinal.