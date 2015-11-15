High school football: Prairie Ridge beats Riverside-Brookfield to reach 6A semifinals

CRYSTAL LAKE – Unable to move the ball for most of the first half against Riverside-Brookfield on Saturday, Prairie Ridge, for the second week in a row, relied on its defense to create separation.

The big play, a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown by senior Nick Greenberg with under five minutes left in the half, broke a tie and swung momentum back to the Wolves, who never let go.

“I grabbed it and ran with it,” the 5-foot-10 defensive back said after following his teammates down the sideline to the end zone. “The ball came out, I just snagged it and saw open field ahead of me. My brothers made a few nice blocks for me. … I did what I did for my teammates.”

Greenberg’s return for a touchdown was one of four first-half turnovers committed by the Bulldogs, who were held to minus-6 yards rushing in Prairie Ridge’s 42-13 Class 6A quarterfinal victory.

With the win, Prairie Ridge (11-1) advances to face Montini on the road in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Wolves have made the state semis four times in their 19-year history. Montini, meanwhile, is a five-time champion, making it to the final every year since 2009 (with the last four titles coming in 5A).

“You go through the season, and you know the defense has it in them,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “Two weeks in a row, they’ve really stepped up. Whether it’s sacks, interceptions, whatever we needed, they seemed to pull it off. It was fun to see."

Greenberg’s return for a touchdown came at a critical time for the Wolves, who had just allowed an 80-yard touchdown strike from Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Swift to Stefan Giminski, tying the score at 7 with 6:50 left in the first half.

Swift (13 of 35, 190 passing yards) found Giminski running free down the right sideline after Wolves defensive back Matthew Henning left the game earlier with an injury, leaving Prairie Ridge vulnerable on one side of the field.

Henning (hip), who intercepted Swift on R-B’s first series but was shaken up on the play, did not return with a hip injury, Schremp said.

The Wolves (11-1) got to Swift five times, including two sacks by sophomore linebacker Joe Perhats. Terrell Sheridan added a strip sack that Jeff Jenkins fell on and recovered on the Bulldogs’ 13-yard line, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run by fullback Nathan Griffin with 2:42 left in the first half to give the Wolves a 21-7 lead at halftime.

“We knew if we put the work in, we’d end up in this spot,” Sheridan said. “We’ve had a good offense all season, and it was time for our defense to step up This is playoffs, we knew we had to pick up our play. Our coaches have come out, challenged us and we’ve responded.”

Sophomore quarterback Samson Evans led the Wolves, who ran for 231 of 353 rushing yards in the second half, on offense with 179 yards on 29 carries. His big run, a 50-yard scamper down the left sideline, gave Prairie Ridge a 28-7 lead less than three minutes into the third quarter.

Griffin added touchdown runs of 15 and 6 yards, finishing with 86 yards on 16 carries. Cole Brown (44 rushing yards) gave the Wolves a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 11-yard run.

UNSUNG HERO

Nick Greenberg, Prairie Ridge, sr., DB

Greenberg intercepted Riverside-Brookfield QB Ryan Swift with 4:48 left in the first half, returning it 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Wolves a 14-7 lead

THE NUMBER -6:

Rushing yards for Riverside-Brookfield

AND ANOTHER THING…

The Bulldogs finished with 196 yards of total offense. Eighty came on one play, an 80-yard touchdown pass from QB Ryan Swift to WR Stefan Giminski halfway through the second quarter. The Wolves held the Bulldogs to 38 yards in the second half.

Prairie Ridge 42, Riverside-Brookfield 13

Riverside-Brookfield 0 7 0 6 – 13

Prairie Ridge 0 21 14 7 – 42

Second quarter

PR–C. Brown 11 run (Greiner kick), 7:11

RB–Giminski 80 pass from Swift (kick good), 6:50

PR–Greenberg 28 INT return (Greiner kick), 4:58

PR–Griffin 1 run (Greiner kick), 2:42

Third quarter

PR–Evans 50 run (Greiner kick), 9:21

PR–Griffin 15 run (Greiner kick), 6:12

Fourth quarter

PR–Griffin 6 run (Greiner kick), 5:31

RB–Swallow 38 INT (kick missed), 2:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Riverside-Brookfield: Swift 11-minus 40, Carter 4-26, Wise 3-minus 1, Pribyl-Pierdnock 1-0, Giminski 1-9. Totals: 20-minus 6. Prairie Ridge: Evans 29-179, Griffin 16-86, C. Brown 9-44, Gulbransen 3-13, D. Brown 1-18, Priester 4-5, Grant 2-8. Totals: 64-353. PASSING–Riverside Brookfield: Swift 13-35-3-190. Carter 1-12. Prairie Ridge: Evans 0-5-1-0. RECEIVING–Zigulich 5-43, Giminski 3-100, Wise 1-10, Carter 2-14, Falk 2-9, Lanam 1-26. TOTAL YARDS: Riverside-Brookfield 196, Prairie Ridge 353.