High school football: Marengo beats Rockford Lutheran to reach 4A semifinal

MARENGO – The special word, the one that has been Marengo’s mantra, was spelled out with cups in the fence on the north end of Rod Poppe Fields: “F-I-N-I-S-H.”

Never had it meant more to the Indians than Saturday night against Rockford Lutheran.

Playing from behind for the first time all season didn’t matter. Struggling to move the ball at times in the first half against the Crusaders’ speedy defense didn’t matter. Facing the IHSA’s career rushing leader James Robinson didn’t matter, as long as Marengo stuck with the plan and finished.

Even after Lutheran took back the lead early in the fourth quarter, it didn’t matter, because the Indians finished. Marengo regained the lead 20 seconds later, then put together the game-sealing drive for a 38-28 Class 4A playoff quarterfinal victory that puts it back in the semifinals for the first time since 1997.

No. 2-seeded Marengo (12-0) will play at No. 1 Chicago Phillips (12-0) at Gately Stadium next Saturday in a semifinal.

“That was the first time we’ve ever been losing this season,” said wide receiver-defensive back Craiton Nice, who had 11 receptions for 202 yards and a key interception. “It was a shock and we handled it very well. We stuck together as a team. There was no yelling at each other. We were ready.”

No. 3 Lutheran (11-1) led 21-6 in the first quarter, but the Indians did not let them score again until the fourth quarter. By that point, they had a 24-21 lead.

“It was hectic, we had to keep our minds in the game,” said offensive tackle-defensive end Kwinn Velasquez, who had a fumble recovery and a safety. “Finish has been our motto all season, that’s what we had to do.”

After Lutheran took the lead, 28-24, quarterback Zach Knobloch hit Nice with an 85-yard touchdown. But the Crusaders were not done. Robinson caught a screen pass and went 55 yards to Marengo’s 4, where Jarrell Jackson pushed him out of bounds.

“I saw they were running the screen and just sprinted my [butt] off,” Jackson said. “I knew I had to start sprinting and get him out of bounds.”

That play was pivotal as, on second-and-goal from the 2, Robinson dived for the end zone and, as he stretched the ball for the goal line, it came loose. Defensive back Jarren Jackson recovered in the end zone.

Jarren Jackson eventually carried on all five plays of the 50-yard, game-clinching drive, scoring with 2:26 remaining.

“A football game is a grind,” Indians coach Matt Lynch said. “It’s not about the first quarter. You have to grind. In the end, good things will happen if you keep fighting, and we kept fighting. It’s about how you finish. That’s all that matters.”

Lutheran suffered another crushing loss after losing in the semifinals two years ago and in the quarterfinals, 14-13 to Phillips, last season. The Crusaders were hurt offensively when center Mitchell Funk sustained a dislocated kneecap on the first play from scrimmage.

His replacement, Mason Crain, struggled with the shotgun snaps, several of which missed connecting with quarterback Payton Womack.

“It was almost immediate, we were a different ball club,” Crusaders coach Bruce Baszali said. “They played a good game, but I’m still trying to figure out how we lost. I thought we had it down there. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

UNSUNG HERO

Chase Bough Marengo, Senior, Nose Tackle

Bough helped apply pressure for the Indians’ defense that allowed only seven points after the first quarter in their 38-28 Class 4A playoff quarterfinal victory over Rockford Lutheran.

THE NUMBER - 15

Completions in 17 passing attempts in the second half for Marengo QB Zach Knobloch.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

The last time the Indians were in the quarterfinals was 1997 when they won at Spring Valley Hall, 7-6.

Class 4A Playoffs

Marengo 38, Rockford Lutheran 28

Rockford Lutheran 21 0 0 7 – 28

Marengo 6 6 9 17 – 38

First quarter

RL–Robinson 20 run (pass failed), 9:49.

M–Nice 7 pass from Knobloch (kick failed), 4:56.

RL–Robinson 22 run (Robinson run), 2:22.

RL–Hayes 57 pass from Womack (Anderson kick), 0:11.

Second quarter

M–Jarren Jackson 1 run (pass failed), 8:34.

Third quarter

M–Nice 13 pass from Knobloch (Saporta kick), 4:27.

M–Safety, Velasquez tackles Womack in end zone, 0:05.

Fourth quarter

M–FG Saporta 22, 9:49.

RL–Hayes 13 pass from Womack (Anderson kick), 8:21.

M–Nice 85 pass from Knobloch (Saporta kick), 8:01.

M–Jarren Jackson 3 run (Saporta kick), 2:26.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Rockford Lutheran: Robinson 17-108, Hayes 2-15, Womack 23-minus 11. Totals: 42-112. Marengo: Jarren Jackson 30-121, Gara 5-8, Knobloch 9-minus 2, Jarrell Jackson 2-minus 6. Totals: 47-110. PASSING–Rockford Lutheran: Womack 14-26-1-118, Robinson 0-1-0-0. Marengo: Knobloch 26-35-2-310. RECEIVING–Rockford Lutheran: Hayes 6-145, Robinson 5-67, Erwin 3-40, Streeter 1-20. Marengo: Nice 11-202, Jarrell Jackson 6-44, Roudabush 4-25, Jarren Jackson 3-20, Olson 3-9. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Rockford Lutheran 384, Marengo 420.