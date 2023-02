High school football: Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge and Marengo on to semifinals

Quarterfinals

Class 8A

Loyola Academy 34, Homewood-Flossmoor 28

Palatine 28, Brother Rice 24

Marist 38, Oswego 35

Waubonsie Valley 17, Naperville Central 0

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 1 Loyola Academy (12-0) at No. 13 Palatine (10-2), TBA

No. 30 Waubonsie Valley (8-4) at No. 23 Marist (8-4), TBA

Class 7A

Glenbard West 45, Rockford Auburn 14

Cary-Grove 42, Batavia 21

Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Niles North 17

Libertyville 41, Normal Community 27

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 5 Cary-Grove (11-1) at No. 1 Glenbard West, TBA

No. 3 Libertyville (12-0) at No. 23 Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-3), 3 p.m.

Class 6A

Montini 49, DeKalb 14

Prairie Ridge 42, Riverside-Brookfield 13

Hinsdale South 42, Lincoln-Way North 35

Crete-Monee 38, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 35

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 2 Prairie Ridge (11-1) at No. 1 Montini (12-0), 1 p.m.

No. 6 Crete-Monee (10-2) at No. 13 Hinsdale South (9-3), TBA

Class 5A

St. Laurence 36, Tinley Park 9

Nazareth Academy 35, Joliet Catholic 21

Champaign Central 28, Washington 0

Lincoln-Way West 40, Peoria 13

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 7 Nazareth Academy (10-2) at No. St. Laurence (10-2), TBA

No. 7 Lincoln-Way West (10-2) at No. 4 Champaign Central (11-1), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Chicago Phillips 24, Geneseo 7

Marengo 38, Rockford Lutheran 28

Belleville Althoff Catholic 46, Rochester 42

Breese Mater Dei 42, Taylorville 20

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 10 Breese Mater Dei (9-3) at No. 1 Belleville Althoff Catholic (12-0), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Marengo (12-0) at No. 1 Chicago Phillips (12-0), 5 p.m. at Gately Stadium

Class 3A

Kankakee McNamara 53, Byron 32

IC Catholic 37, Princeton co-op 12

St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Bloomington Central Catholic 21

Tolono Unity 41, No. 6 Monticello 34

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 5 Kankakee McNamara (11-1) at No. 3 IC Catholic (11-1), TBA

No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden (12-0) at No. 10 Tolono Unity (9-3), TBA

Class 2A

Downs Tri-Valley 57, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 20

Annawan-Wethersfield 30, Spring Valley Hall 21

Auburn 20, Pana 7

Nashville 35, Athens co-op 14

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 2 Annawan-Wethersfield co-op (11-1) at No. 1 Downs Tri-Valley (12-0), 2 p.m.

No. 11 Nashville (9-3) at No. 12 Auburn (9-3), 2 p.m.

Class 1A

Toulon Stark County 35, Polo 17

Ottawa Marquette 17, Orion 14

LeRoy 30, Carrollton 6

Arcola 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 2 Ottawa Marquette (12-0) at No. 1 Toulon Stark County (12-0), 1 p.m.

No. 9 LeRoy (9-3) at No. 3 Arcola (12-0), 2 p.m.