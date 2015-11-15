Cary-Grove too much for Batavia in 7A quarterfinals

BATAVIA – Batavia coach Dennis Piron was feeling pretty good after one quarter of the Bulldogs’ Class 7A quarterfinal matchup with Cary-Grove Saturday afternoon.

The game remained scoreless, but from that point on, the Trojans had their way with Batavia. The triple-option proved too much when Batavia's defense needed stops, and Cary-Grove ended Batavia's season, 42-21.

While Cary-Grove fullback Tyler Pennington found occasional room, carrying 22 times for 90 yards and two scores, it was junior running back Ryan Magel who stole the show. While constantly trying to make sure to contain Pennington, Batavia (10-2) let Magel get loose on several sweep plays, including breaking loose on a crucial play that turned the tide of the game.

Holding a 7-6 lead with under minute to play in the first half, Batavia had Cary-Grove (11-1) in a 4th-and-3 situation at the Bulldogs' 46-yard line. Instead of punting and taking the small deficit into halftime, not only did the Trojans convert, but Magel broke a 46-yard run for a score, followed by running in the two-point conversion, to give Cary-Grove an 14-7 lead at the break.

"That play and a couple of turnovers changed the complexion of the game," Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. "It was very uncharacteristic of how we've played in the past, but it really cost us today. The momentum swing on that score was clear."

The two turnovers that Piron spoke of were fumbles by senior running back Zach Garrett, both of which the Trojans converted into scores.

But as costly as the giveaways proved to be, one thing that proved even more valuable was Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg's interesting approach after Batavia won the opening kickoff. In what seemed like quite the risk with a potent Batavia offense, panned out in the second half.

The Bulldogs elected to receive, and instead of electing to receive the second half kick, Seaburg elected to choose sides of the field, giving Batavia the ball at the start of both the game and second half. Batavia tried to thwart that plan by driving down the field to start the game.

"When we decided to do that to start the game, we weren't expecting them to drive down the field," Seaburg said. "We hoped we could pin them deep with them going into the wind. But in the second half, it worked how we wanted. We got turnovers, stops and worked with short fields and capitalized. A great effort by our guys against a very good football team in Batavia."

Seaburg's plan worked in the second half when Garrett's second fumble of the day, on the Bulldogs' first possession of the second half, was converted into a score by Magel, this time from six yards out. Magel finished the day with a game-high 121 yards and three scores on just nine carries.

When the Batavia defense needed crucial stops to try and get back into the game, Cary-Grove quarterback J.P. Sullivan seemed to make every correct read. One such read was his only pass attempt of the game, finding running back Kevin Hughes over the top for a 36-yard touchdown on a third and short.

"They are just really fast and physical and it was hard to replicate with the scout team this week," linebacker Colin Thurston said. "They're a great team. [Pennington], with how good he was, took a lot of our attention and they had other players that stepped up."

The Trojans ran for 288 yards as part of their option attack, running the ball every time but Sullivan's pass to Hughes.

But the Bulldogs didn't go away, even after the Trojans extended the lead to 28-7 late in the third quarter. Batavia quarterback Kyle Niemiec, who completed 24 of 37 pass attempts for 283 yards, found the end zone with his legs from seven yards out to keep Batavia in the game.

Niemiec also threw touchdowns to Johnny Fitch and Canaan Coffey (7 catches, 90 yards), who capped off his strong season with a school-record 81 receptions. Cole Stokke had one of his bigger receiving outputs of the season with eight catches for 98 yards to lead the Bulldogs.

The loss, one that many of the Bulldogs saw coming as the final seconds ticked off the clock, doesn't take away from what this team continued to do for the Batavia program, and Coffey knows that it by no means can be called an unsuccessful season because of it coming to an end Saturday.

"I'm so proud of every single one of these guys," Coffey said. "It [stinks] right now, but, I mean, I wish I could do this all over again and, if I did, it would be with the same exact group of guys. I love these guys and some of the things we did this year will never be forgotten."

Losing the likes of Niemiec, Coffey, Garrett and Thurston, among several key contributors, the Bulldogs will try to continue that tradition next year, addinh to streaks that include a 31-game conference winning streak and 26-game away from home winning streak over five years with Piron at the helm.

Piron knows no matter who dons those Batavia uniforms, the work needed to be successful as part of this program is something that these seniors will be sure to pass down.

"You can never expect this day," Piron said. "It's tough, especially for the seniors. But we fought, we battled and never gave up. I'm so proud of what these guys have done this year and the young men that took this much time to be a part of something so special."

CARY-GROVE 42, BATAVIA 21

Cary-Grove 0 14 14 14 – 42

Batavia 0 7 7 7 – 21

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

C-G – Pennington 7 run (kick failed), 7:40.

BAT – Fitch 11 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 3:25.

C-G – Magel 46 run (Walsh kick), 20.8.

Third quarter

C-G – Magel 6 run (walsh kick), 6:46.

C-G – Hughes 36 pass from Sullivan (Walsh kick), 4:11.

BAT – Niemiec 6 run (Carlson kick), 32.1.

Fourth quarter

C-G – Magel 31 run (Walsh kick), 10:08.

BAT – Coffey 27 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 8:52.

C-G – Pennington 9 run (Walsh kick), 1:30.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Cary-Grove: Magel 9-121, Pennington 22-90, Hughes 5-39, Sullivan 10-17, Presley 2-12, Gleeson 1-9. TOTALS: 49-288. Batavia: Garrett 17-71, Niemiec 19-41. TOTALS: 36-112.

PASSING – Cary-Grove: Sullivan 1-1-0-36. Batavia: Niemiec 24-37-0-283.

RECEIVING – Cary-Grove: Hughes 1-36. Batavia: Stokke 8-98, Coffey 7-90, Fitch 3-49, Martin 2-16, Garrett 2-12, Stuttle 1-10, Beckmann 1-8.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Cary-Grove 324, Batavia 395.