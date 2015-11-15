8A Football: Oswego comeback falls short against Marist

In the end, 28 unanswered points still wasn’t enough to help the Oswego football team recover from a poor start to Saturday’s Class 8A quarterfinal game against visiting Marist.

The Redhawks (8-4) built a 38-7 halftime lead thanks to three Panther turnovers and clinched a 38-35 victory over Oswego by stopping a Panther drive with an interception in the final 40 seconds of the night. No. 23 Marist will host No. 30 Waubonsie Valley in the semifinal game after the Warriors (8-4) shut out No. 6 Naperville Central earlier in the day, 17-0.

"Oswego is a great football team. They showed that all the way down to the end," Oswego head coach Pat Dunne said. "I'm extremely proud of our guys for finishing that game off. It was a tale of two halves and a tale of big plays. That's a great Oswego team; resilient right there."

Although Oswego quarterback Steven Frank had just 16 passing yards in the first half and was 4-for-9 after an interception to start the second half, the senior proved why he's among the top prospects in Illinois as he finished 21-for-35 for 280 yards passing with four total touchdowns.

Frank completed six consecutive passes and finished off an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. The Oswego defense forced Marist to punt and Oswego drove the ball back into the end zone once again – this time ending with an 11-yard TD pass from Frank to Joe Hennessy.

A third down tackle for a loss by Brennan Burdo limited Marist's time on the field, and Oswego continued to drive the ball into the fourth quarter. Aided by two pass interference calls, Oswego capped its next drive with a 2-yard quarterback push across the goal line for a 38-28 score with 8:40 to play.

Marist pinned Oswego back at its own Panther 3, but it took Oswego just 49 seconds to score again after a 74-yard pass play from Frank to Elliott Pipkin, and Raymond Chmielinski made the eventual 7-yard TD reception for a 38-35 score with 2:59 left in the game.

"Steven is one of the best, if not the best quarterback we've ever had. It's going to be sad to see him go," Oswego head coach Brian Cooney said. "Those receivers did some work and got themselves open, and Steven as usual was putting the ball where it needed to be, extending plays inside the pocket, outside the pocket. This group is gritty and they never quit. They're determined. This is a tough one."

Marist needed a first down to run the clock, but jumped off sides on fourth-and-1 and was forced to punt the ball back to Oswego with 2:22 to play. Three completions put the Panthers at the Marist 40, but Redhawk defender Robert Topps intercepted Frank's pass along the Oswego sideline to spoil any comeback hopes for the Panthers.

"I'm proud of our guys. It's really come down to the last seconds in each game," Dunne said.

Marist quarterback Brendan Skalitzky (25-for-35, 288 yards, four TDs) had a standout opening half and orchestrated a 17-play, 80-yard drive that finished off with his own 3-yard keeper to put the Redhawks on the scoreboard. Oswego fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Marist capitalized with another scoring drive – this time finished off by a 2-yard run from Delonte Harrell with 42.9 seconds left in the first quarter for a 14-0 Marist lead.

After a 4-yard TD by Oswego's Chad Marsh, Marist put up three more scores before halftime with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Skalitzky to Darshon McCullough and a 20-yard field goal by Thomas Gillen after an Oswego fumble. The Redhawks capitalized on a second fumbled Oswego kickoff return, eventually scoring on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 3:28 to play in the half. Marist added one more blow with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Skalitzky to McCullough to give the Redhawks a significant halftime lead.

Oswego had not allowed more than 37 points through 11 games this season, but the Panther defense held Marist scoreless in the second half of the game.

“We couldn’t get our offense on the field in the first quarter,” Cooney said. “Our offense just didn’t have any time of possession. At halftime, we talked about what we were seeing. ... I just told both sides that we’ve been in this situation with Batavia and Plainfield North at halftime. ... If I know anything about his group, they always fight. By the end of the game I wanted them to give us a chance and that’s exactly what they did. We showed we can play with some of the best in the state, and Marist is one of those teams.”