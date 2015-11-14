High school football: Cary-Grove tops Batavia, 42-21, in 7A quarterfinal

BATAVIA – Cary-Grove has made its name on powerful, physical running out of the triple option.

Trailing Batavia by one late in the first half of Saturday’s 7A quarterfinal, the Trojans were facing a fourth-and-3 near midfield. It seemed like the perfect situation for workhorse Tyler Pennington to get the handoff up the middle.

Instead, Ryan Magel swept around to the left, recieved a toss and cut up the sideline.

"All year, everyone knows who Tyler is, big guy, always gets those fourth-and-3s," Trojans quarterback J.P. Sullivan said. "So we knew they were going to key on him and they kind of just bunched their defense in between the tackles so we saw an opportunity to pitch it outside and it worked."

Magel didn't just get the three yards for the first down, he sprinted 46 yards for a score with 20 seconds left in the half.

"When the play developed, I saw the edge get set up perfectly, just ran around the outside and just put on the jets and then ran for a touchdown," Magel said.

The touchdown and subsequent 2-point converstion gave the Trojans a 14-7 lead and they never trailed again. Cary-Grove pulled away in the second half to beat Batavia, 42-21, in a 7A quarterfinal on Saturday at Batavia.

"That was huge," Trojans head coach Brad Seaburg said. "Huge, huge."

The No. 5 Trojans (11-1) advance to travel to face top-seeded and undefeated Glenbard West in the 7A semifinals next Saturday.

"It's a dream come true," Sullivan said. "We worked so hard all year and now everything's just coming to realization, we've got two more to go."

Pennington carried 24 times for 91 yards and two scores, but his influence was felt even more in the way his presence set up everything else. Magel finished with 122 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Magel credited the Trojans' offensive line as well as Kevin Hughes and Jimmy Freskos setting blocks on the edge.

"We were perfectly executing the way we wanted to," Magel said. "We emphasized on setting the perimiter up and we set it up perfectly in the game and we had a good outcome."

Batavia started the second half with the ball but coughed it up when Cary-Grove's Zach Underwood forced his second fumble of the game, recovered by David Daigle. The Trojans capitalized, with Magel scoring on another sweep, this time from 6 yards out.

"All week, our coach had emphasized turnovers are going to be key in this game, especially in the playoffs," Underwood said. "So I just saw an opportunity to rip that ball out and make big plays. I knew once our offense had that ball in their hands they were going to put it in."

After a three-and-out by Batavia, the Trojans scored again on a play perfectly set up by the triple-option threat. Sullivan dropped back to pass for just the second time and completed his first attempt of the game, up the middle to Hughes who went for a 37-yard touchdown. The Trojans had scored 22 unanswered and led 28-7 with 4:11 left in the third quarter.

Leading 35-21 late in the fourth, Cary-Grove put things away when Erik Norberg's sack created a turnover on downs and the Trojans took over at the Bulldogs' 21 with 4:08 left. Pennington scored from 9 yards out with 1:30 to play and the Cary-Grove student section broke into "We want Glenbard" chants.

Batavia quarterback Kyle Niemiec passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns while scrambling for another score. The Trojans did enough though, forcing two fumbles, getting three fourth down stops and holding the Bulldogs (10-2) to their second-lowest point total of the season.

"Not many teams have been able to do that this year and they're a great offense, great team and speaks volumes to the effort that we had," Seaburg said.

Unsung hero:

Zach Underwood, Cary-Grove, Jr. DB

Underwood forced both of the Batavia fumbles which Cary-Grove recovered and turned into touchdowns.

The number: 3

touchdowns for Ryan Magel on nine carries. He finished with a game-high 122 yards.

And another thing...

Ryan Magel on the offensive line play in the postseason: "They're playing their best right now. They're playing hard, they're playing low, they're playing fast and they're getting that good push."

FOOTBALL

7A QUARTERFINAL

Cary-Grove 42, Batavia 21

Cary-Grove 0 - 14 - 14 -14 - 42

Batavia - 0 - 7 - 7 - 7 - 21

HOW THEY SCORED

Second quarter

CG- Pennington 7 run (Walsh kick no good), 7:40.

B- Fitch 11 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 3:25.

CG- Magel 46 run (Magel 2-point run successful), 0:20.

Third quarter

CG- Magel 6 run (Walsh kick), 6:46.

CG- Hughes 37 pass from Sullivan (Walsh kick), 4:11.

B- Niemiec 6 run (Carlson kick), 0:32.

Fourth quarter

CG- Magel 31 run (Walsh kick), 10:08.

B- Coffey 27 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 8:52.

CG- Pennington 9 run (Walsh kick), 1:30.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Cary-Grove: Magel 9-122, Pennington 24-91, Hughes 5-39, Sullivan 12-21, Pressley 2-12, Gleeson 1-9. Totals: 53-294. Batavia: Garrett 17-68, Niemiec 18-31. Totals: 35-99.

PASSING- Cary-Grove: Sullivan 1-1-0-37. Batavia: Niemiec: 24-39-0-284.

RECEIVING- Cary-Grove: Hughes 1-37. Batavia: Stokke 8-98, Coffey 7-90, Fitch 3-49, Martin 2-17, Garrett 2-12, Stuttle 1-10, Beckmann 1-8.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Cary-Grove 331, Batavia: 383.