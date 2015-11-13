Prep football: Batavia’s regular-season option work could prove vital against Cary-Grove

BATAVIA – The Bulldogs were ready.

Albeit not thrilled with an opening-round pairing against Mt. Carmel in the 2014 Class 7A football playoffs, Batavia’s defense believed it had done what it needed to be ready to stop the triple-option attack.

The first drive of the game proved different, as Mt. Carmel marched down the field and imposed its will to take an early lead. While the Bulldogs settled in, it was costly in a 21-16 season-ending loss to yet another option-based offensive team.

A new challenge awaits Saturday as Cary-Grove, one of Illinois’ premier triple-option teams, visits Batavia in the 7A quarterfinals, a game that brings about the “Why will this year be different?” question.

Why will Batavia solve the option this go-around after seeing its season end against Mt. Carmel and against Prairie Ridge in the 6A semifinals in 2011? Or how about against a Downers Grove North team that dismantled the No. 1 seeded Bulldogs, 38-26, in the first round in 2012, before the Bulldogs eventually won the state title in 2013?

While veteran defensive coordinator Matt Holm hasn't dwelled on the past, it has certainly laid groundwork for what Batavia will see Saturday afternoon, an attack led by Trojans fullback Tyler Pennington.

"We talked about it (Wednesday), saying that Cary-Grove is right up there with Prairie Ridge and Mt. Carmel as the best," Holm said. "You can't key on certain players against these teams. Yeah, (Pennington) is a horse and he's tough to bring down, but you're not going to stop these kind of teams keying in on one guy."

The preparation that Batavia (10-1) puts in on a weekly basis is what they already feel is second to none, but takes a completely different stage playing an elimination game against an option offense that really doesn't allow you to take a break.

While a week seems like a very short time for preparation for a team like Cary-Grove (10-1), which lost the 2014 7A state championship game to Providence, Holm said this has been something the Bulldogs have been working on all season.

"It's more than a one-week process," Holm said. "We're in the mode now where we do option stuff every week. It doesn't matter if the team we're going up against runs the option at all. You know if you're playing this far into the playoffs, you're going to run into a team that does it, and does it well."

Ever since the Downers Grove North loss, it's been an every-week routine.

"It's important to be ready for a team like this at all times," senior outside linebacker Zach Majka said. "You know eventually, like last year, you're going to see a team like this and stopping them takes a lot of looking at things and preparing, so it's good to do it as much as we're able."

Although he was named defensive coordinator when coach Dennis Piron was hired in 2011, Holm has been at his alma mater, where he also coaches the baseball team, for close to 26 years. Not to continue to use baseball terminology, but Holm has been around the horn and seen his fair share of Batavia playoff football games.

Majka and middle linebacker Colin Thurston couldn't help but remember the Mt. Carmel loss, and know how valuable that very first drive Saturday can be.

As a middle linebacker, Thurston, who leads Batavia with 71 tackles and has assisted on 17 more, will be in the center trying to contain Pennington and Cary-Grove.

"It's tough because your read or your assignment may not have the ball, but you still have to stick to it," Thurston said. "(Cary-Grove) is the best at it for a reason, they're very quick pre-snap and we have to make sure to do our jobs as each individual player. We always say, 'Do your one-eleventh job, and not someone else's.' "

But as good of a job as Piron said the scout team has done trying to replicate Cary-Grove, Saturday afternoon will just not be the same. The speed, the size, the physicality, deception, etc., it's all going to be different or at a higher level come game time.

“We did what we thought was a good job being ready against Mt. Carmel and they ran it down our throats last year,” Thurston said. “This team is more focused, more hungry and we can’t let that happen this year. They’re too good.”