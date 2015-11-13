KCChronicle.com/preps football game of the week: Cary-Grove at Batavia

KCCHRONICLE.COM/PREPS GAME OF THE WEEK

CLASS 7A QUARTERFINAL: (5) CARY-GROVE (10-1) AT (4) BATAVIA (10-1), 1 P.M. SATURDAY

The buzz in the crowd

The last time these two tradition-based program faced each other was in 2006, and if that game was any indication of what fans will see when the Trojans and Bulldogs take the field in the Class 7A quarterfinals, then it will be more than memorable.

That 6A contest saw Batavia hand No. 1 seed Cary-Grove its first loss of the season in a 15-14 win, prompting a run to the state title game, where the Bulldogs were eventually defeated. But first thing's first on Saturday, and that's the Bulldogs wanting to keep history the same in that regard and send visiting Cary-Grove home with another loss.

"We're looking forward to the challenge," Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. "They do a number of things well and are obviously well-coached. The last time we played Batavia was a battle and we expect it to be much of the same."

"[Cary-Grove] has the ability to jump on people," Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. "They are very, very good at what they do and we feel the same about our group, so it should be fun."

The marquee matchup

It's no secret what Cary-Grove wants to do offensively, and it's been the same for a number of years: Impose its will with the triple-option. While this seems like the obvious choice for what to watch, I'm going to flip the table and say Cary-Grove's defense against Batavia quarterback Kyle Niemiec (2,460 yards, 22 touchdowns) and wide receiver Canaan Coffey.

By no means am I saying that Batavia stopping the Trojans' offensive attack is not crucial to this one, but I think if Batavia can handle its business offensively, it will be just fine.

"All the pieces are starting to fall into place," Piron said, referring to Coffey and running back Zach Garrett both being completely healthy after fighting injuries over the past week. "We like what we're doing in all aspects of the game and I think this is as focused and mentally ready team as I've coached us ... doing our thing will make us successful Saturday."

Containing Coffey, who has a school-record for 74 receptions, totaling 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, should be top priority for the Trojans.

The X-factor

The team that gets off to a better start.

I think it has shown in each of the first two games for both teams in the playoffs, and will be important come Saturday afternoon. There's not too many things that Piron and defensive coordinator Matt Holm would like to see more than an early lead for the Bulldogs.

Same goes for Seaburg and the Trojans because Piron knows "you do not want to play from behind against a triple-option team." Cary-Grove's Tyler Pennington, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound fullback who has rushed for over 1,200 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, will be called on early and often.

"I think it's been the common denominator in both of our first two games," Seaburg said. "We've had great starts on both sides of the ball."

Benet barely blinked before it saw a 14-0 hole against Cary-Grove in the second round last week, while Simeon allowed Coffey to race free on a 68-yard catch-and-run from Niemiec to give the Bulldogs the lead in the first 20 seconds.

Batavia getting off to a fast start puts the Trojans in a position where they may have to get out of running the ball so much, while Cary-Grove could pound the football at will with a lead and tire out the Batavia front seven if it surges ahead.

Best case-scenario for the Trojans

Get the early lead and see Pennington find space. There's no secret Pennington is the No. 1 option for Cary-Grove, but the Trojans, who get starting quarterback J.P. Sullivan (mononucleosis) back after backup Bobby Collins led them to victory in the first two weeks of the playoffs, really have only seen Pennington "bottled up," in Holm's words, once in its only loss of the season – to Huntley. But the Bulldogs believe they are prepared for the option, and driving down the field and putting a touchdown on the board could create some doubt and give the Trojans the exact confidence they need to go into Batavia and come away with a victory.

Best case-scenario for the Bulldogs

Do what you do best. It worked for Piron last week and really has all season. Rarely have the Bulldogs gotten out of their element, so stick to what's gotten you here and stay aggressive. Especially offensively, Coffey will be a receiver unlike any the Trojans have gone up against, so get him involved early. Yes, stopping the option is the top priority, but don't come into the matchup "starry-eyed," as Piron thought the Bulldogs did in their loss to Naperville Central. Cary-Grove is very, very good, but the Bulldogs should have the confidence that they can win.

Chris Casey's prediction:

Batavia 31, Cary-Grove 28

I do believe the 2006 matchup will be a telling tale of this one, as well. One of these two teams that deserves to be playing in DeKalb in a couple of weeks will see its season end Saturday, and my thought, just barely, is that it will be the Trojans going home. It’s really a tough pick to make, but Batavia seems more determined than in past seasons, and I think Piron and Holm have this group ready to go and prepared to beat an option team this time around. Batavia’s defense will bend, and Pennington will find the end zone and his fair share of yards, but Coffey will also have a big game and the Bulldogs score late in the fourth quarter to earn a spot in the 7A semifinals.