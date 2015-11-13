High school football: Prairie Ridge sophomores have always stood out

Sometimes, a football coach’s job is to scout the opposition in order to game plan against strengths or weaknesses.

Sometimes, their job is to scout themselves as to not become too predictable.

And yet at other times, they scout younger players to know who is coming into the program.

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp must have been smiling a lot two years ago when he caught some looks at the Wolves’ incoming freshman players. There were a couple gems in Samson Evans, a big play waiting to happen, and Jeff Jenkins, a dominant lineman.

Schremp also noticed Joe Perhats and Jacob Ommen making plays at linebacker, as well as Zach Gulbransen’s ability running with the ball.

Those five were varsity starters as freshmen and have made bigger impacts this season. The No. 2-seeded Wolves (10-1) host No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (10-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 6A playoff quarterfinal game.

“All those guys are integral pieces to the puzzle,” Schremp said. “They’ve all made plays. They’re good enough to be in the limelight and doing their jobs. Early on, in the Junior Wolves program, they just stuck out. They were bigger than everyone else, they were stronger than everyone else, they were easy to spot on the field.”

Evans and Jenkins knew early in the summer of 2014 they would be on varsity. Perhats and Ommen found out after the Wolves’ trip to Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin in July. Gulbransen played a few sophomore games before being called up after a rash of injuries at running back.

Evans, a dynamic talent as the Wolves option quarterback, is their best player. He has rushed for 1,627 yards and 27 touchdowns, leading one of the state’s highest-scoring offenses after playing split end last season.

“It helped a lot having all of us being able to play the year before,” Evans said. “None of us were worried coming into this year, we knew we had what it takes to play at this level.”

Schremp calls Jenkins, who starts on both lines, their best lineman. Jenkins lives in Evans’ neighborhood and was mentored by Samson’s older brother Shane, an offensive lineman at Northern Illinois who also played on varsity as a freshman.

“Shane’s always let [Jenkins] know, ‘Hey, you can play as a freshman,’ ” Schremp said. “He barely comes out of games. He’s playing a lot of downs at a really high level.”

Evans and Jenkins both likely will wind up playing NCAA Division I football.

The other three sophomores have left their mark as well. Perhats and Ommen were part of a defense that smothered Lake Forest in last week’s 40-13 victory. The Wolves defense had four sacks and held the Scouts to 167 total yards.

“The experience [last year] helped a lot,” Perhats said. “I feel like I’ve been on varsity for a few years actually. I almost feel like a junior or senior. I think it was the leadership Jacob and I had on the freshman level. They wanted to pull us up.”

It helped having another teammate the same age in the same unit.

“[Last year] got me ready for the speed of the game,” Ommen said. “It helped me prepare for the offseason, knowing I had to get bigger and stronger.”

Schremp said the coaches first weighed the young players’ physical readiness, then decided if they could keep up mentally. Ommen agreed the mental part was tougher, but he handled it well enough that he calls defensive signals as a middle linebacker this season.

“It’s a lot easier [this season], you know what’s going on, not only my own job, but the other guys,” Ommen said. “I get moved around some, so then I know what other people are doing.”

Gulbransen gets fewer chances than the others since Evans, fullback Nathan Griffin and wingback Cole Brown get most of the carries, although he averages 7.2 yards an attempt, has 254 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

No wonder the Junior Wolves won their Triple A Super Bowl in The Chicagoland Youth Football League two years ago with an unbeaten record.

“Oh, we were really good,” Ommen said.