High school football: No. 3 Rockford Lutheran (11-0) vs. No. 2 Marengo (11-0), Class 4A quarterfinal

Class 4A

No. 3 Rockford Lutheran (11-0) vs. No. 2 Marengo (11-0)

Where: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Rod Poppe Fields.

About the Crusaders: Lutheran defeated Richmond-Burton, 31-7, in the second round and sports one of the most explosive offenses in the state, with 643 points. The defense also is excellent, having allowed 94 points. … RB James Robinson is the state’s career rushing leader with 8,842 yards. He has 2,257 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. Robinson missed the first playoff game while recovering from a foot injury and carried only three times last week. … QB Payton Womack, a junior, has thrown for 1,417 yards and 16 touchdowns. WR Marcus Hayes, also a junior, has 40 catches for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns.

About the Indians: Marengo is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 1997 after wins over Coal City (28-10) and Plano (44-0). … QB Zach Knobloch has thrown for 2,577 yards with 29 touchdowns. WRs Jarrell Jackson (51 catches, 1,124 yards) and Craiton Nice (63, 1,026) are threats all over the field. … RB Jarren Jackson has rushed for 1,263 yards. … The Indians have allowed only 110 points on defense.

Up next: The winner advances to meet the winner between No. 1 Chicago Phillips (11-0) vs. No. 4 Geneseo (10-1) in the semifinals.