High school football: No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (10-1) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (10-1) in Class 6A quarterfinal

Class 6A

No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (10-1) vs. No. 2 Prairie Ridge (10-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium.

About the Bulldogs: R-B defeated Grayslake North, 21-14, last week in the second round to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2001. … The Bulldogs suffered their only loss to IC Catholic, 15-7, and finished second in the Metro-Suburban Conference West Division. … QB Ryan Swift has thrown for 2,071 yards and 16 touchdowns, while WR Dean Zigulich (67 receptions, 784 yards) is his favorite target. … Swift also leads the team with 545 rushing yards. … LB David Pribyl Pierdinock leads the team with 70 tackles. … R-B returned to the playoffs or the second straight season after missing for four years.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge has rolled up huge offensive numbers with 569 points (51.7 average per game) and defeated Lake Forest, 40-13, in its second-round game. … The Wolves have a common opponent with the Bulldogs, having beaten Grayslake North, 65-27. … QB Samson Evans has rushed for 1,627 yards and 27 touchdowns; FB Nathan Griffin has 1,186 yards and 20 touchdowns. … The Wolves have been to the playoffs in 14 of the 19 years since the school was opened and are in the quarterfinals for the seventh time.

Up next: The winner advances to meet the winner between No. 1 Montini (11-0) vs. No. 5 DeKalb (9-2) in the semifinals.