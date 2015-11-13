February 28, 2023
High school football: No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (10-1) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (10-1) in Class 6A quarterfinal

By Joe Stevenson
Prairie Ridge's Cole Brown (left) and Luke Ponga cheer on their team during Friday's second round Class 6A playoff game against Lake Forest in Crystal Lake November 6, 2015. Prairie Ridge defeated Lake Forest, 40-13.

Sarah Nader- snader@shawmedia.com Prairie Ridge's Cole Brown (left) and Luke Ponga cheer on their team during Friday's second round Class 6A playoff game against Lake Forest in Crystal Lake November 6, 2015. Prairie Ridge defeated Lake Forest, 40-13.

Class 6A

No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (10-1) vs. No. 2 Prairie Ridge (10-1)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium.

About the Bulldogs: R-B defeated Grayslake North, 21-14, last week in the second round to make the quarterfinals for the first time since 2001. … The Bulldogs suffered their only loss to IC Catholic, 15-7, and finished second in the Metro-Suburban Conference West Division. … QB Ryan Swift has thrown for 2,071 yards and 16 touchdowns, while WR Dean Zigulich (67 receptions, 784 yards) is his favorite target. … Swift also leads the team with 545 rushing yards. … LB David Pribyl Pierdinock leads the team with 70 tackles. … R-B returned to the playoffs or the second straight season after missing for four years.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge has rolled up huge offensive numbers with 569 points (51.7 average per game) and defeated Lake Forest, 40-13, in its second-round game. … The Wolves have a common opponent with the Bulldogs, having beaten Grayslake North, 65-27. … QB Samson Evans has rushed for 1,627 yards and 27 touchdowns; FB Nathan Griffin has 1,186 yards and 20 touchdowns. … The Wolves have been to the playoffs in 14 of the 19 years since the school was opened and are in the quarterfinals for the seventh time.

Up next: The winner advances to meet the winner between No. 1 Montini (11-0) vs. No. 5 DeKalb (9-2) in the semifinals.

