High school football: Marengo set to face toughest opponent yet in Rockford Lutheran

Marengo football coach Matt Lynch doesn’t want his players to approach this game any differently than they have all season.

It’s just another week of practice. Keep things the same. Another chance to get better.

Although there is no denying that when No. 3-seeded Rockford Lutheran (11-0) meets No. 2 Marengo (11-0) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Rod Poppe Fields, it will be the Indians’ most significant football game in 18 years.

“We’re doing some really good things right now,” Lynch said. “We’ve playing some good football. We’re excited to be in a quarterfinal, we earned the right to be here by how well we’ve been playing. All we look at is ‘How can we get better?’ ”

The Indians likely will have to be their best against Lutheran, a team loaded with talent, including the state’s career rushing leader James Robinson. He missed the first-round game with strained ligaments in a foot, and carried three times in last week’s 31-7 victory over Richmond-Burton.

Marengo will see more of Robinson, who has 8,842 rushing yards for his career and has not committed to a NCAA Division I school. Robinson (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) has run for 2,257 and 42 touchdowns.

“We’re planning on starting him,” Crusaders coach Bruce Baszali said. “He’s doing well. I’m not going to let him play both ways.”

Baszali sees similarities in the two teams.

“We do some things on offense that are a little different, but you look at it on the whole and we’re pretty much the same teams,” Baszali said. “I think it will be a great game.”

Marengo’s players decided not to speak with the media this week. Lynch said they “just want to play football.” The Indians have performed remarkably, first making the playoffs for the first time since 2004, then winning the Big Northern Conference East Division and going unbeaten in the regular season (firsts since 1997).

Now, Lynch wants them continue what they’ve been doing, against one of the state’s best offenses, with Robinson assuming a larger role.

“Any team we play, we have to play disciplined [defensive] football,” Lynch said. “That’s how we look at it. Each opponent is an opportunity for us to get better. That’s how we’re approaching this week.”

Lutheran had little football tradition until three years ago when Baszali, in his third season as the Crusaders coach, took them to the playoffs. They are 42-5 since the 2012 season.

Baszali, a former assistant coach at multiple Mid-Suburban Conference schools, was an assistant coach at Prospect in 2005 when the Knights won the Class 7A state championship.

“I had been principal at Gloria Dei Lutheran Academy [Lutheran’s feeder elementary school],” Baszali said. “Some of the parents saw our Prospect team play and they sort of believed in me as a coach.”

Baszali kept turning down requests, until finally, in 2010, he relented. He was retired as a teacher and administrator and figured he would take the job.

“The parents and kids believed in what we wanted to do and didn’t question it,” Baszali said. “We faltered those first two years, but the third year we started to win. It’s been pretty good.”