High school football: Riverside Brookfield battles before falling against Prairie Ridge

CRYSTAL LAKE – Riverside Brookfield’s Bulldogs showed some bite against a powerful Prairie Ridge team, but the Wolves pulled away in the second half for a 42-13 win in the Class 6A quarterfinals Nov. 14.

The playoff loss put an end to the Bulldogs’ best season since 2001, the second of back-to-back playoff runs into the quarterfinals.

For a while, RB held its own against a Prairie Ridge team that had scored 40 or more points in every game during a 10-game winning streak (including more than 60 points four times).

It appeared the Bulldogs (10-2) broke a scoreless tie early in the first quarter when quarterback Ryan Swift connected with Ja’Mari Wise for a 61-yard touchdown, but the play was called back because of a penalty.

After a scoreless first quarter, Prairie Ridge (11-1) found the end zone for a 7-0 lead, but RB wasted little time responding. Swift found a streaking Stefan Giminski behind the defense for an 80-yard touchdown that tied it at 7-7.

A pick-six on the Bulldogs’ next possession, which came after the defense forced a three-and-out, swung the momentum to Prairie Ridge and gave the Wolves the lead for good. Another turnover led to another Prairie Ridge score in the second quarter and a 21-7 halftime deficit for RB.

The Wolves increased the lead to 42-7 in the fourth quarter, but RB showed some late life as linebacker Joey Swallow recovered a fumble and went 45 yards for a touchdown with 2:53 left in game.

Swift went 13 of 35 through the air for 190 yards.

Dean Zigulich hauled in five passes for 44 yards and finished with 72 catches on the season.