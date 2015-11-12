High school football: Prairie Ridge players selfless in triple-option offense

For Prairie Ridge’s Austen Ferbet, the Wolves’ triple-option attack took some getting used to.

Ferbet, a junior transfer, was a main target in Seckman Missouri’s traditional spread offense, hauling in 25 catches as a sophomore.

At Prairie Ridge, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end has caught two passes for 85 yards for the Wolves, who have averaged more than 50 points a game by running a near-perfect triple-option behind one of the area’s best offensive lines.

It’s no secret, the majority of Prairie Ridge's scoring – all 569 points – have come on the legs of quarterback Samson Evans (1,627 rushing yards, 27 TDs), senior fullback Nathan Griffin (1,186, 20) and wingback Cole Brown (629, 8).

Ferbet admits, switching offenses, where the responsibilities of a tight end are night and day, was a challenge.

“It was definitely hard to get used to, because I was one of the main targets (at Seckman),” said Ferbet, who missed the first four weeks of the season after finger surgery. “Moving to a new offense like this, it’s kind of weird. It took a lot of late nights studying the playbook and just getting acclimated to my new role.”

Unlike in a traditional high school offense, tight ends and receivers in the triple-option are taught to block first and catch second. Accepting that reality wasn’t the hard part, Ferbet said. It was learning the blocking schemes and weekly assignments that required the most homework.

“What we preach to them is if they can help turn 5-yard gains into 10 yards, 15 yards and touchdowns, that’s when they start becoming open in the pass game,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “That’s when you see defenses cheating, going all out to stop the run. That’s when defenses try to get their safeties and corners involved and you get the big pass plays.”

Dean Brown, who moved from tight end to receiver when Ferbet returned, has had the most success in Prairie Ridge’s passing game, catching 13 balls for 335 yards, a 25.7 average.

Almost half of those receptions (5) have gone for touchdowns, including a 70-yard chuck from Evans in the Wolves’ 56-12 Class 6A opening-round win against Crystal Lake South.

But Brown, who lists intelligence, dedication and “a workman’s mentality” as the position’s most important attributes, isn’t concerned about the number of passes thrown his way.

That’s secondary, the 6-0, 168-pound senior said.

“Anything can happen out there,” Brown said. “We have to be ready at all times, moving our feet, throwing up our hands. I’m just concerned with doing whatever my coaches ask me to do. ... Whenever a play is coming my way and I know I have an important block on the corner or safety, I know everyone else is selling out 100 percent and I have to do my one-eleventh. If the pass does come my way, I have the easy job.”

Players such as Ferbet, Brown and senior Luke Annen (7 catches, 142 yards, TD), who moved from receiver to defensive back, make life easier for Schremp, who doesn't have to worry about players campaigning for more passes.

“Sometimes you have kids that want to play receiver, but they don’t want to block,” Schremp said. “Well, you can’t have that in our offense. You have to be selfless. The best thing is that those kids are dedicated to our style. They’ve got to be good, all-around athletes. They have to be tough enough to make a block and fast enough to beat somebody deep.”

Evans has thrown only 54 times (compared to 162 rushes), but the Wolves – contrary to popular belief – do dedicate a lot of practice time to their passing game.

“Probably more than you would suspect,” Schremp said. “Not 50-50, but It’s got to be a big part of our game preparation, because if we do get down, we have to be able to move the ball in the air.”

Added Brown: “It’s the way our offense works. Teams get concerned about the run because we have such a big threat in the backfield, and sometimes the pass opens up. When they call my number, I’m ready to go down field and do whatever for my teammates. Anything to get the W."

The second-seeded Wolves host No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield at 2 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.