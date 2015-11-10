High school football: Cary-Grove found way to excel despite roster turnover

Over the summer, Cary-Grove football coach Brad Seaburg went door-to-door to meet with senior players and their families, laying out the plan for the upcoming season, from the fine details of camp to the expectations of the team in the weight room and in the classroom.

After losing 16 starters – and 24 players overall – to graduation from the Class 7A state runner up, questions of how the Trojans could possibly recover from such a big hit came up naturally.

“After about three houses, I was very direct with the parents and the kids,” Seaburg recalled. “I said, ‘That type of an attitude is unacceptable.’ Not only did we lose a lot of guys, we lost some of the best players at any position that we’ve ever had … the list goes on and on.”

That list includes two of the best linemen to ever play in the area: Notre Dame’s Trevor Ruhland, the 2014 Northwest Herald Player of the Year, and Winona State’s Michael Gomez, a three-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection and two-way stud.

Also gone were quarterback and basketball standout Jason Gregoire (Illinois Wesleyan), offensive lineman Scott Topole (Northern Illinois), Larkin Hanselmann and Matt Sutherland.

But Seaburg didn't want to hear it.

“The natural inclination is to think there’s going to be a drop off, and we fought very hard against that,” Seaburg said.

He was right to put up a fight.

Since a 29-8 loss to Huntley on Sept. 25, C-G has won six straight (counting a forfeit to McHenry), beating Belleville West and Benet Academy by a combined score of 83-24 in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The No.5-seeded Trojans play at No. 4 Batavia in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. They are one of three area teams still playing.

So how do the Trojans, who own the area’s longest postseason streak at 12 seasons and a 30-10 playoff record since 2004, advance year after year?

“I would say the key is a good nucleus of seniors,” Seaburg said. “And a good group of juniors who are very hungry and committed. Beyond talent, you need commitment. And we’ve been fortunate to have that, where the younger guys have seen the older guys. They see what it takes, and they want to continue (the tradition of excellence).”

Specifically, Seaburg points to Tyler Pennington and Erik Norberg. Since losing to Huntley, neither has come off the field on offense or defense.

"The freshmen, the sophomores, you name it, they all learn the same fundamentals on offense," Norberg said. "We all practice together. So it's kind of like picking up right where we left off. (Last year's seniors) definitely showed me what (C-G football) is all about. It’s passing down the torch."

Pennington, a junior, is fifth in the area with 1,255 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. In Saturday's 35-17 win over Benet, he had three touchdowns, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three sacks. Norberg, meanwhile, helped pave the way for 332 rushing yards on offense and knocked down two passes on defense.

Alex Prendergast, along with Pennington, is the only returning starter on defense, while Norberg, Jimmy Freskos, Kevin Hughes and Owen Henriques are the returnees on offense.

"Losing (Ruhland, Gomez and Topole), obviously, it's going to be hard when you lose that much weight on one side," Norberg said. "But the guys stepping up, we have all the trust in them. It’s not just about the size; it’s about heart and how hard you play, and I think these guys play just as hard as they did."

In 2010, the Trojans did something similar after winning the state title in 2009 and losing 18 starters. Seaburg, then an assistant under hall of famer Bruce Kay, and C-G made it back to the quarterfinals before an overtime loss to Rockford Boylan, the eventual Class 6A champion.

Seaburg, however, thinks the path to the 2015 postseason has been slightly tougher.

The Trojans (10-1) have made it to the quarterfinals in six out of the past eight years, winning at least one playoff game every year since 2004.

“In 2010, the schedule benefited us in the first two rounds,” Seaburg said. “This year, we felt both games could have gone either way. When you get into the playoffs, some things are out your control. … It’s just been one of those year where we've steadily improved each week on both sides of the ball.”

This postseason, C-G has jumped out to early leads against Belleville West and Benet. That’s something the Trojans would like to do against Batavia (10-1), but it's not an expectation.

“We feel like we match up with them size wise, but they have guys who get to the football fast,” Seaburg said. “Although they're not the biggest team we’ve played the last three or four weeks, they are a very good defense and pose a very tough challenge for us.”

A win Saturday would put the Trojans in the final four for the third time in four years.