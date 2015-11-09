Prep Football Notes: Albanese playing well in role for Batavia

It’s easy to say Batavia junior tight end Glenn Albanese has found his niche after a three (and nearly four) touchdown game against Simeon on Friday night.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Albanese caught just three passes in the 35-14 win, but all three went for scores in the Bulldogs’ victory in a Class 7A second-round playoff game. His three scores gave him seven touchdowns in a season that has featured mixed roles for Albanese.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the junior tight end this year, having some games where he goes without a catch and then others that show glimpses of breakout moments like Friday night. Nonetheless, Albanese has done whatever head coach Dennis Piron and offensive coordinator Sean Anderson have asked of him.

“Some nights we ask him to block more, helping out with the run game, while other times, he’s involved more in the passing game,” Piron said. “Glenn’s adjusted extremely well and he continues to get better with each and every game. We have a number of weapons, but when Glenn is contributing and doing what we ask of him, it makes our offense that much more dangerous.”

One route that appeared to be open often Friday night was the up-the-middle seam from quarterback Kyle Niemiec to Albanese, a play that, when open, usually contributes to big nights for the tight end.

“We practice that play a lot,” Albanese said. “Coming in, our coaches do such a good job of showing us what the defenses are going to give us. So we practice these plays and when we run them in the games, it’s almost exactly how we think because of the good preparation.”

Albanese could have had a fourth score Friday night. On a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Niemiec faked a keeper, jumped and lofted a ball to Albanese in the back of the end zone. He initially appeared to come down with the ball, but the back judge said he did not maintain possession all the way to the ground.

“I thought I caught it, but they said I didn’t tuck it away,” Albanese said with a smile. “I was pretty excited after I got the first one, and when you have a quarterback as good as Kyle Niemiec, it makes my job a whole lot easier.”

Through 11 games, Albanese, a Louisville baseball commit, has 23 receptions for 360 yards.

Bowing with grace

Geneva players and coaches lingered on Bradley-Bourbonnais’ field far longer than the victorious Boilermakers after Friday’s 41-22 loss in the second round of the 7A playoffs.

Although most of the Bradley-Bourbonnais contingent retreated to the locker room after the postgame handshake line, the Vikings had no trouble speaking well of their opponents.

“That was a great team,” Geneva senior running back Justin Taormina said. “They’re very disciplined. And I wish them good fortune in the future.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais (8-3) will host Niles North in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Boilermakers, 7A qualifiers for the fourth straight season, have won the most games since the 1991 team went 11-1.

“They were just a very mentally strong football team, and they executed very well,” Taormina said.

Naturally, the Vikings gave themselves some credit for a season that ended one victory short of the program’s second straight quarterfinal appearance.

“It’s going to be a long, quiet car ride,” Taormina said. “Kids are going to be mourning. But, I mean, what do you expect? We lost a playoff game, and it was our seniors’ last game. I wish everybody the best of luck in the future and good luck in college.”

Et cetera: Each of the state’s 32 quarterfinal games over eight classes will be contested Saturday. … Gates will open at 11 a.m. for Batavia’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal against visiting Cary-Grove. Tickets cost $6. The school will announce pre-sale information at a later date.