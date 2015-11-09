High school football: Benet can’t get by Cary-Grove in playoff loss

CARY – An early deficit against Cary-Grove was too much for Benet’s football team to overcome as the Redwings fell 35-17 in a Class 7A second-round playoff game Nov. 7.

It was Benet’s fourth straight playoff appearance and surpassed the two first-round exits the Redwings had the past two seasons. Cary-Grove, meanwhile, is in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.

The Trojans led 14-0 less than four minutes into the game. Ryley Guay booted a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter to slice the deficit, but Cary-Grove pushed the lead to 28-3 by halftime.

A Cary-Grove fumble early in the fourth quarter set up the second of Alec McEachern’s two 1-yard touchdown runs and gave Benet (8-3) some life as it cut the Trojans’ lead to 28-17, but the hosts added another score to seal the game.

“We had the momentum going and, to their credit, they play to win,” Benet head coach Pat New said. “You have to play almost a perfect game to beat those guys. Our first two series were just terrible. Falling behind this team is not what you want for sure.”

McEachern rushed for 92 yards. Jack Sznajder passed for 176 yards with Michael Challenger (four catches, 61 yards), Will O’Grady (three, catches, 40 yards), Charlie Wiedenbach (three catches, 22 yards) and McEachern (one catch, 22 yards) leading the receiving corps.