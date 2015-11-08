High school football: Richmond-Burton falls to Rockford Lutheran

MACHESNEY PARK – After a 4-yard touchdown run by Richmond-Burton’s Jake Kaufman cut Rockford Lutheran’s lead to three points, the Rockets were again feeling good.

On the ensuing kickoff, R-B caught a break when a short kick bounced off a Lutheran player and the Rockets recovered, giving them a short field to work with and the chance to take the lead for the first time.

The Rockets' offense, however, came up empty, gaining four yards before punting away to the Crusaders early in the second quarter.

“That was an opportunity we had a chance to take advantage of, and we didn’t,” Rockets coach Pat Elder said.

It was one of many for the No. 6-seeded Rockets, whose normally high-powered rushing attack never got going in a 31-7 loss to No. 3-seed Lutheran at Harlem High School.

After rushing for 350 yards in the first half against St. Edward on Oct. 30, R-B stumbled against Lutheran with 158 yards on 40 attempts (3.95 yards per carry), well below their season average.

“Our inability to move the football was the difference,” Elder said. “They (Lutheran) were able to hurt us inside. Our inability to move the ball there; they just had too much penetration inside.”

Forty-seven of R-B's 158 total yards came on one play, a 47-yard stretch by Kaufman that set up his own touchdown with 10:33 left in the second quarter, cutting the Crusaders' lead to 10-7.

The next longest run for R-B was a 13-yarder by Joe Dittmar, who led the Rockets with 72 yards on 16 carries, and a 13-yard scramble by quarterback Brady Gibson.

“They came out and smacked us in the mouth first, and we didn’t execute until it was too late,” senior offensive tackle Fred Bush said. “We thought we were going to come out here and be able to run the football, but they’re a good football team.”

Down 24-7 at half, R-B gained just 34 yards over the final 24 minutes, punting the ball five times on six possessions.

Blaine Bayer had an interception with the game still within reach in the third, but R-B stalled after getting to the Crusaders' 27, when a sack by Elias Fambro resulted in minus-eight yards.

With James Robinson, the state's all-time leading rusher limited with a foot injury, wide receiver Marcus Hayes torched R-B big play after big play, finishing with 210 total yards and three scores.

“I’m outside linebacker, and almost every play one of their linemen were on me,” said senior Trevor Anderson, who had a sack on the game’s first play. “I give them credit. Their backs are quick, but their linemen are also quick and that's a big key, getting to the second level."

UNSUNG HERO

Jake Kaufman, Richmond-Burton, jr. RB/LB

Kaufman (54 rushing yards) scored the only touchdown for the Rockets, a 4-yard run up the middle that cut Rockford Lutheran’s lead to 10-7 with 10:33 left in second quarter.

THE NUMBER 34:

Total yards of offense for R-B in the second half

AND ANOTHER THING…

Rockford Lutheran senior James Robinson, the state’s all-time leading rusher, played sparingly with a foot injury, coming in on the first and last series of the first half. Robinson came in with 8,827 rushing yards in his career, and finished with 25 yards and a touchdown on three touches.

Rockford Lutheran 31, Richmond-Burton 7

Richmond-Burton 0 7 0 0 – 7

Rockford Lutheran 10 14 0 7 – 31

First quarter

RL–James Robinson 17 run (Anderson kick), 8:56

RL–Anderson 27 field goal, 4:13

Second quarter

RB–Kaufman 4 run (Kilcoyne kick), 10:33

RL–Hayes 47 run (Anderson kick), 6:37

RL–Hayes 13 catch from Womack (Anderson kick), 47.6

Fourth quarter

RL–Hayes 70 pass from Womack (Anderson kick), 10:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Richmond-Burton: Joe Dittmar 16-72, Jakob Kaufman 9-54, Brady Gibson 6-13, Joe Wolfram 6-15, Miller 3-4. Total: 40-158. Rockford Lutheran: Robinson 3-25, Womack 13-77, Hayes 5-94, Dismuke 12-38, Erwin 3-26, Jordan 2-13. Total: 38-273. PASSING–Richmond-Burton: Brady Gibson 0-4-0-0, Kaufman 0-1-0-0. Rockford Lutheran: Payton Womack 10-19-1-192. RECEIVING–Rockford Lutheran: Hayes 6-116, Streeter 2-56, Dismuke 1-1, Morgan 1-19. TOTAL YARDS: Richmond-Burton 158, Rockford Lutheran 465.