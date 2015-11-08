High school football notes: Cary-Grove, Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg featured

Cary-Grove junior Tyler Pennington usually stands out with his exploits on the football field.

Saturday’s performance against Benet Academy was outstanding even by Pennington’s standards. He rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns at fullback for the Trojans and got three sacks on defense from his middle linebacker spot.

The No. 5-seeded Trojans defeated the No. 12 Redwings, 35-17, in their Class 7A second-round playoff game and will meet No. 4 Batavia in the quarterfinals.

After the postgame handshake line, Benet coach Pat New stopped Pennington for a moment. “I told him I played with his dad at Northwestern and he was a better player than his dad,” New said with a laugh.

New played wide receiver and defensive back for the Wildcats, while Doug Pennington, Tyler’s father, was an offensive lineman.

Pennington provided his normal tough inside running for the Trojans, while also making an impact on defense. He forced and recovered a fumble on Benet’s second series, allowing C-G to jump ahead 14-0. He also had the three sacks and knocked down a pass.

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg smiled when asked about Pennington after the game for a different reason.

“I can guarantee you the only thing he’s talking about is his fumble,” Seaburg said. “He’s just a workhorse. He’s a great competitor, a great worker, reliable. We’re fortunate to have him.”

Pennington had a fumble in the third quarter that stopped a C-G drive, but the Trojans (10-1) had the game under control by that time.

As Pennington was taking off his cleats outside the locker room, Benet lineman Thomas Walsh came by to shake his hand again.

“You were a stud when we were younger and you’re still a stud now,” Walsh said.

Pennington smiled and thanked Walsh.

R-B’s strong season ends: Richmond-Burton’s Brady Gibson and Dalton Wagner walked slowly back to the visitors’ locker room Friday night at Harlem High School – arms around each other – after the Rockets’ 31-7 Class 4A second-round playoff loss to Rockford Lutheran.

Gibson and Dalton, both juniors, were a part of the Rockets' ninth straight playoff appearance, the second-longest current streak among area teams.

But after R-B was unable to find its running game against the Crusaders, the Rockets' season ended in stark contrast to what the team had accomplished over the first 10 games.

“We had a lot of fun,” Rockets coach Pat Elder said. “And you hope you do every year, but you don't say it every year. These seniors really set a great example in the offseason and in-season for our younger kids to follow. This is a group at the younger levels that didn't have a ton of success, but they stayed, they worked and did a really good job.”

Against Lutheran, the Rockets (9-2) were outgained, 465-158, with all of R-B's yards coming on the ground.

The Rockets trailed early, 10-0, but closed the gap to 10-7 on a 4-yard run by Jake Kaufman to start the second quarter. They wouldn't get any closer, however, as Lutheran took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

“We definitely came together as a family, not just a team,” senior offensive tackle Fred Bush said.” Today was a tough one.”

During the season, three times the Rockets had victories in which they stopped their opponent inside the 10-yard line with a minute or less remaining, demonstrating the team's commitment, Elder said. Their only two losses came to unbeaten teams, Marengo and Lutheran.

“It's been a wild ride,” senior Trevor Anderson said. “Going 9-2, that's what you ask for senior year. We kept the tradition going."

Skyhawks’ turnaround: Johnsburg’s season ended Saturday with a Class 4A second-round playoff loss to top-seeded Chicago Phillips, 28-6. While the Skyhawks’ seniors were saddened for their careers to end, they also take satisfaction in playing major parts in turning the program around.

Johnsburg was a combined 1-26 in 2011, 2012 and 2013, but the Skyhawks went 9-2 last year and finished 8-3 this season. Linemen like Alex Lee and John Conroy were instrumental in the turnaround under former head coach Mike Maloney and current coach Dan DeBoeuf.

“Last year, we were just happy to make the playoffs and were content with that,” Lee said. “This year, making the playoffs wasn’t good enough. We wanted to win state.”

Johnsburg is in good shape with a junior class that includes star running back Alex Peete, who rushed for 2,054 yards, lineman Joe Moore, quarterback Riley Buchanan and defensive back Blake Lemcke.

The Skyhawks won the Big Northern Conference East Division last season and move to the Kishwaukee River Conference with Harvard, Marengo and Richmond-Burton next year.

• Alex Kantecki and Tim Sieck contributed to this report.