High school football: Marengo rolls past Plano

MARENGO – Midway through the first quarter of Friday’s football playoff game, it looked like Marengo would be facing a tougher test than in weeks past.

The Indians went three-and-out on their opening possession, and Plano marched to the Indians’ 31-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

Neither team could find its footing early on until Indians fullback Kyle Gara capped a 10-play, 83-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 4:49 mark of the first. It proved to be the game-winner in the second-seeded Indians’ 44-0 Class 4A second-round victory over the seventh-seeded Reapers.

The Indians advance to the quarterfinals and will host No. 3 Rockford Lutheran (11-0) on Saturday at a time that will be announced later.

The Indians' defensive line, led by Kwinn Velasquez (2 sacks), swarmed Reapers quarterback Tyler Ward and his backfield all night, forcing Ward to throw a pair of second quarter interceptions, also causing a fumble recovered by Craiton Nice.

The defense, which has allowed only 10 points a game, limited the Reapers (8-3) to 60 yards in the first half, 173 for the game.

“Our defense has played very well all season, and in every practice, we come out and work hard,” said Velasquez, who also had three tackles for loss. “We just want to take that and transfer it to Friday nights.”

On the first play after Jarren Jackson’s interception, Nice grabbed quarterback Zach Knobloch’s 14-yard throw for a touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.

Jackson led the Indians (11-0) with 66 rushing yards, while Knobloch threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-23 passing.

“It’s always good when you’re able to execute and put up points off of turnovers,” Indians coach Matt Lynch said. “It gives you some momentum and it helped us shorten the game.”

Special teams aided the Indians, as well. Not only did their punts and kickoffs limit the Reapers’ field position, but they helped put up more points.

Receiver Jarrell Jackson weaved through defenders and scored on a 91-yard punt return late in the second quarter, giving the Indians a 24-0 halftime lead. He added a 50-yard touchdown catch in the third.

UNSUNG HERO

Kwinn Velasquez, Marengo, Sr., OL/DL

Velasquez bullied Plano’s offensive line, finding his way to the Reapers backfield for two sacks and three tackles for a loss.

THE NUMBER

5- The points-per-game allowed by a stingy Indians defense through their first two playoff games.

AND ANOTHER THING…

Indians coach Matt Lynch was pleased with his defense’s ability to stick to their targets. “We did a great job playing assignment football and that’s all we preach about.”

MARENGO – Midway through the first quarter of Friday’s football playoff game, it looked like Marengo would be facing a tougher test than in weeks past.

The Indians went three-and-out on their opening possession, and Plano marched to the Indians' 31-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

Neither team could find its footing early on until Indians fullback Kyle Gara capped a 10-play, 83-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run at the 4:49 mark of the first. It proved to be the game-winner in the second-seeded Indians’ 44-0 Class 4A second-round victory over the seventh-seeded Reapers.

The Indians advance to the quarterfinals and will host No. 3 Rockford Lutheran (11-0) on Saturday at a time that will be announced later.

The Indians' defensive line, led by Kwinn Velasquez (2 sacks), swarmed Reapers quarterback Tyler Ward and his backfield all night, forcing Ward to throw a pair of second quarter interceptions, also causing a fumble recovered by Craiton Nice.

The defense, which has allowed only 10 points a game, limited the Reapers (8-3) to 60 yards in the first half, 173 for the game.

“Our defense has played very well all season, and in every practice, we come out and work hard,” said Velasquez, who also had three tackles for loss. “We just want to take that and transfer it to Friday nights.”

On the first play after Jarren Jackson’s interception, Nice grabbed quarterback Zach Knobloch’s 14-yard throw for a touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0.

Jackson led the Indians (11-0) with 66 rushing yards, while Knobloch threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-23 passing.

“It’s always good when you’re able to execute and put up points off of turnovers,” Indians coach Matt Lynch said. “It gives you some momentum and it helped us shorten the game.”

Special teams aided the Indians, as well. Not only did their punts and kickoffs limit the Reapers’ field position, but they helped put up more points.

Receiver Jarrell Jackson weaved through defenders and scored on a 91-yard punt return late in the second quarter, giving the Indians a 24-0 halftime lead. He added a 50-yard touchdown catch in the third.

UNSUNG HERO

Kwinn Velasquez, Marengo, Sr., OL/DL

Velasquez bullied Plano’s offensive line, finding his way to the Reapers backfield for two sacks and three tackles for a loss.

THE NUMBER

5- The points-per-game allowed by a stingy Indians defense through their first two playoff games.

AND ANOTHER THING…

Indians coach Matt Lynch was pleased with his defense’s ability to stick to their targets. “We did a great job playing assignment football and that’s all we preach about.”