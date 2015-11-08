High school football: Cary-Grove tops Benet Academy to reach quarterfinals

CARY – Cary-Grove has developed a habit of jumping all over its opponents at the outset and allowing its fans to relax and enjoy dominant performances.

The Trojans did not alter that plan, even in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs with backup quarterback Bobby Collins making his second consecutive start.

C-G’s offense gave running back Kevin Hughes an 18th birthday present, a 42-yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. They added a turnover and another quick touchdown and built a big halftime lead on their way to a 35-17 victory over Benet Academy Saturday at Al Bohrer Field.

The No. 5-seeded Trojans (10-1) will play at No. 4 Batavia (10-1) next week in a quarterfinal game.

“We just played our brand of football,” fullback-linebacker Tyler Pennington said. “We play fast and physical and size doesn’t matter. We just came out strong. We played very well in the first half.”

Three plays after Hughes’ touchdown, Pennington stripped the ball from Redwings running back Marty Dosen on a short pass, then fell on it at Benet’s 25. C-G scored in six plays on Collins’ one-yard run.

“We came out with a lot of enthusiasm,” Trojans linebacker Kevin Pedersen said. “We knew this would be our last time playing at Al Bohrer for a while. Especially in the playoffs, nothing is guaranteed. I felt like we came out with more enthusiasm than they did. And that came up big on both sides of the ball for us.”

Benet (8-3) handed Class 5A state power Joliet Catholic its only loss, but C-G hit the Redwings hard in the first half for a 28-3 halftime lead. Benet grabbed some momentum in the third quarter after Pennington, who carried 30 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns, fumbled on the Redwings’ 30.

Benet scored, cutting the lead to 28-17, but the Trojans answered back with a clinching drive. On second-and-7 at their 37, Collins hit wide receiver Jimmy Freskos for a 43-yard gain. Pennington scored four plays later for a 35-17 lead.

Collins, starting his second playoff game in place of J.P. Sullivan, who is recovering from mononucleosis, faked a toss and dropped back to find Freskos running free behind the defense. Sullivan is cleared to practice starting on Monday.

“I was thinking that was a play that could really change the momentum of the game,” said Collins, who hit Freskos right in stride. “That one play really broke them down.”

The Trojans’ running game was so good that the Redwings were looking for another run.

“That was big. [Benet] had some confidence, they were playing hard,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “They were playing the run pretty hard. Bobby did a great job again, he managed the offense well.”

Benet’s last touchdown came with 9:56 remaining in the fourth quarter and Redwings coach Pat New felt like his team had a shot.

“We had the momentum going and, to their credit, they play to win,” New said. “That pass play was a great call. You have to play almost a perfect game to beat those guys. Our first two series were just terrible. Falling behind this team is not what you want for sure.”

The Trojans are in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

“The thing we’ve impressed upon our guys is in order for us to move on, we just have to outwork other teams,” Seaburg said. “We don’t have big names, [NCAA] Division I players, just a hard-working group of guys.”

UNSUNG HERO

Erik Norberg Cary-Grove, Senior, Tight End-Defensive End

Norberg knocked down two passes on defense and helped lead the way for 332 rushing yards for the offense as the Trojans won their Class 7A second-round game over Benet Academy, 35-17.

THE NUMBER 5

Sacks by the Trojans on defense, with three from LB Tyler Pennington.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Since its first run to a state championship game in 2004, Cary-Grove is 30-10 in the playoffs.

Cary-Grove 35, Benet Academy 17

Benet Academy 3 0 7 7 – 17

Cary-Grove 14 14 0 7 – 35

First quarter

CG–Hughes 42 run (Walsh kick), 11:00.

CG–Collins 1 run (Walsh kick), 8:39.

BA–FG Guay 29, 2:38.

Second quarter

CG–Pennington 5 run (Walsh kick), 8:44.

CG–Pennington 13 run (Walsh kick), 1:32.

Third quarter

BA–McEachern 1 run (Guay kick), 7:37.

Fourth quarter

BA–McEachern 1 run (Guay kick), 9:56.

CG–Pennington 1 run (Walsh kick), 7:37.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Benet Academy: McEachern 20-109, Weidenbach 4-13, Dosen 1-4, Birck 1-1, Sznajder 11-minus 31. Totals: 37-96. Cary-Grove: Pennington 30-151, Hughes 7-72, Magel 8-46, Collins 11-22, Skol 2-19, Pressley 2-13, Freskos 1-9. Totals: 61-332. PASSING–Benet Academy: Sznajder 15-28-0-194. Cary-Grove: Collins 2-3-0-57. RECEIVING–Benet Academy: Challenger 4-60, O’Grady 4-56, Weidenbach 3-22, Dosen 2-15, Birck 1-22, McEachern 1-21. Cary-Grove: Freskos 1-43, Magel 1-14. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Benet Academy 290, Cary-Grove 389.