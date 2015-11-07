Styf: Prairie Ridge defense shows it can excel, too

CRYSTAL LAKE – Every week, we write their names.

Samson Evans with four, five or six touchdowns. Nathan Griffin, too. Cole Brown scored three of his own Friday in the first half alone. Even the offensive line, which has paved the way for the Wolves' 50-plus points per game.

It’s all deserved, but what often goes unnoticed is the Prairie Ridge defense.

On Friday, in a 40-13 win over Lake Forest, they made people notice. They got to Scouts quarterback Danny Carollo for three sacks – two for Terrell Sheridan, one for Dave Nelsen – and they held Lake Forest to 13 points, 167 total yards and most importantly kept them from getting a big play until Julian Quinn ran for a 45-yard touchdown with the game already well in hand in the fourth quarter.

"We're just relying on each other and making plays," said senior outside linebacker Matt Henning, who's playing with a cast on his broken left hand. "It's just everybody doing their jobs."

That sentiment was echoed all around.

The offense had big names, the defense is trying to "hold up our end of the bargain every week," according to linebacker Jacob Ommen, one of three sophomore defensive starters along with linebacker Joe Perhats and defensive tackle Jeff Jenkins.

That pressure played a big role, but so did the fact that guys such as senior defensive backs Jon Tieman, Nick Pilafas and Luke Annen teamed with guys such as Nick Greenberg, Matt Lorenz, Henning and Perhats to keep the plays in front of them.

"They've scored on big pass plays the past few weeks, so we were really concerned about giving up anything deep," Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. "If they were going to throw the ball, we were going to let them nickel and dime us and try to force them to make a bad play that way."

It worked.

The offense got its points, even below its average at 40. And the defense played together to hold up its end, and then some.

This was a good Lake Forest offense, one that put up 40 or more points in six games this year. On Friday, however, they looked rattled.

The Wolves took them out of their game and they never had the time to find it as Carollo finished 13 of 24 for 116 yards with his only score coming off a 10-yard run on a broken play.

"I think we're playing a lot better now on defense than we did in the middle of the season," Schremp said. "We've been getting a lot better tackling, which is huge in the playoffs. And I think our offense kind of aids our defense when they have long drive like you saw in the second half."

While Prairie Ridge's offense has been a constant this season, the defense showed it could stand tall as well again Friday.

Next Saturday, against either Riverside-Brookfield or Grayslake North, they’ll get a chance to prove themselves again.

