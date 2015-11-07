Niemiec’s 5 total TDs lead Bulldogs into Class 7A football quarterfinals

CHICAGO – It wasn’t the smoothest football game Batavia coach Dennis Piron can say he has coached, but the only thing that mattered was the final result.

Batavia scored on its first play from scrimmage and jumped out to an early lead as quarterback Kyle Niemiec contributed five total touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past Simeon, 35-14, Friday night in the Class 7A second-round playoff game at Gately Stadium.

The win vaulted Batavia (10-1) into next week’s quarterfinals against the winner of today’s game between Cary-Grove and Benet. It also improved Piron’s road record to 26-0 since taking the reins of the program in 2011.

Three of Niemiec’s passes – and he’d like to say it should have been four – found tight end Glenn Albanese for touchdowns. Niemiec found his top target, Canaan Coffey, for a 68-yard score on the first play from scrimmage.

“To start off a game like this in that way was huge,” Niemiec said. “It’s something that grabs the momentum right away and you could see that helped us do our thing right from the get-go. Simeon is a great football team and made things tough for us, but we’re happy to get to win and move on.”

Albanese entered the game with four touchdowns this season, and could have equaled that total on a pass from Niemiec on a 4th-and-1 that looked to be caught, but was ruled incomplete.

Niemiec, who passed for 222 yards and rushed 113 more yards, also found the end zone with his legs on a 30-yard run down the sideline midway through the fourth quarter. He was without Coffey – who Piron said got “dinged up” – for the second half. Piron said he thought Coffey would be ready to play next week.

“He’s a special player, isn’t he?” Piron said of Niemiec. “(Simeon) did a lot of nice things, are very fast and strong up front, but Kyle was able to make some plays. He’s especial kind of kid. With that and the job coach (Matt) Holm did with our defense tonight, I’m very proud of the effort and, of course, the final result.”

“Kyle is a great quarterback,” Albanese added. “He does so many things that help you win games. But one big thing is the amount of preparation our coaches put in. It’s almost hard to lose these games when they prepare us like they do.”

The defense was led by defensive backs Tyler Holl and Brett Bowman, who each intercepted Simeon senior quarterback Dakota Turner.

But the offense shined for most of the night as Albanese finished with just three catches, all for scores, while Coffey still managed to pull in four catches for 100 yards and that opening score, despite only playing one half.

Simeon (7-3) got a big game from wide receiver Malik Holcomb, who hauled in nine receptions for 137 yards and one of the two Simeon touchdowns on the night.

But, in a game that featured 22 penalties, and a few more that ended up being declined, plus an elongated stop of play for an injured Simeon player, there was one bottom line the Bulldogs cared about.

Piron joked that he hopes Batavia’s white away jerseys that continued to remain unbeaten could be “hung up for a few weeks” with the hopes that the Bulldogs can set up shop at home for the next two weeks.

The 2013 Class 6A state champs need wins in the quarterfinals and a potential state semifinal to return to the scene of their title, Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

BATAVIA 35, SIMEON 14

Batavia 14 7 7 7 – 35

Simeon 0 0 14 0 – 14

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

BAT – Coffey 68 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 11:42.

BAT – Albanese 32 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 9:54.

Second quarter

BAT – Albanese 16 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 3:05.

Third quarter

SIM – Holcomb 21 pass from Taylor (Barnes Jr. kick), 9:12.

BAT – Albanese 17 pass from Niemiec (Carlson kick), 5:05.

SIM – Taylor 1 run (Barnes Jr. kick), 25.9.

Fourth quarter

BAT – Niemiec 30 run (Carlson kick), 6:53.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Batavia: Garrett 22-85, Niemiec 16-83, Coffey 1-5, Anderson 1-2, Bowman 1-0. TOTALS: 41-175. Simeon: Williams 11-87, Reed 2-13, Davis-Smith 1-9, Bolton 3-8, Turner 3-8. TOTALS: 20-125.

PASSING – Batavia: Niemiec 13-27-1-222. Simeon: Taylor 13-33-2-166, Jackson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING – Batavia: Coffey 4-100, Albanese 3-65, Garrett 1-21, Stokke 3-19, Bowman 1-14, Beckmann 1-3. Simeon: Holcomb 10-137, Williams 1-15, Reed 1-12, Jackson 1-2.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Batavia 397, Simeon 291.