High school football: Second half adjustments too late for Huntley in 17-14 loss to Oswego

HUNTLEY – After a tough opening first half, Huntley put the ball in junior running back Eric Mooney’s hands, but the Red Raiders just ran out of time in Saturday’s Class 8A second-round playoff game.

Mooney had two big touchdown runs of 72 and 32 yards to create a one-possession game in the fourth quarter and helped Huntley eventually drive down to the Oswego 4 with 1:13 to play with the Red Raiders trailing 17-12. The No. 2-seeded Red Raiders (10-1) could not pull off the potential game-winning touchdown on fourth-and-goal and Oswego (9-2) eventually clinched a 17-14 victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

"We had Mooney at the back of the end zone and it would have been a tough catch, but one he probably thinks he should have got," Huntley coach John Hart said.

On fourth-and-goal from the 9, quarterback Anthony Binetti spotted Mooney deep in the end zone, but an incomplete pass turned the ball over to Oswego. The Panthers could not produce the first down to maintain possession until the final horn, and opted to give Huntley a safety and kicked the ball back to the Red Raiders with 44 seconds to play.

Mooney returned the kickoff to the Huntley 38, but Oswego senior defensive back Dylan Bielawski intercepted Binetti's pass to end the game.

"We had some opportunities. We played through some horrendous calls by the officials. ... We had an opportunity to make some plays down on the goal line and we fell down and dropped a touchdown pass that would have won the game for us," Hart said. "What I love about this group the most is that we played through that much adversity and still gave ourselves a chance to win. It takes a lot of grit."

Huntley's offense struggled to stay on the field in the first half of play, with Oswego dominating the time of possession at 16:32. That eventually led to a 20-yard field goal by Oswego's Brice Robinson with 10 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the visitors a 3-0 halftime lead.

"They can't score if their offense isn't on the field," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "We just had to chew the clock. Even the ones that didn't produce points, as long as we're moving and playing that field position game, that's what the playoffs are about."

Mooney's first touchdown came on the second play after intermission and gave Huntley a 6-3 lead after a failed kick, but Oswego answered with a 14-play, 72-yard drive. Steven Frank threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Conor Morton and the Panthers regained a 10-6 lead with 5:22 to play in the third.

Oswego was in the end zone minutes later with another Frank to Morton completion, this time for the 45-yard touchdown to give Oswego a 17-6 lead heading into the final quarter. Mooney's 19-yard run set up Huntley in Oswego territory – and this time Mooney ran in from the 32-yard line for a 17-12 score after a failed two-point conversion to set up a wild final five minutes of regulation.

Mooney finished with 19 carries for 192 yards – with 188 of those coming in the second half. Binetti finished 8-of-17 for 96 yards and one interception.

"This team is more balanced than we've played. They're good in all phases," Cooney said. "We saw they changed very quickly based on what we were doing, so we felt we needed to change because once they got their hooks on what we were doing, we needed to be able to switch to something else. They came out (in the second half) and made a huge adjustment, and to tell you the truth we still haven't stopped it. The power play off the edge was a great play by them."

Oswego 17 , Huntley 14

Oswego 0 3 14 0 – 17

Huntley 0 0 6 8 – 14

HOW THEY SCORED

Second quarter

O – Brice Robinson 20-yd FG, 8.5

Third quarter

H – Eric Mooney 72-yd run (kick fail), 11:24

O – Steven Frank 19-yd pass to Conor Morton (Robinson kick), 5:22

O – Frank 45-yd pass to Morton (Robinson kick), 9.7

Fourth quarter

H – Mooney 32-yd run (pass fail), 9:47

H – Safety, 0:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Oswego: Vargas 15-41, Marsh 13-30, Frank 10-24. Huntley: Haayer 8-24, Mooney 19-192 2 TDs, Binetti 11-11.

PASSING – Huntley: Binetti 8-17-1, 96 yards. Frank 18-23, 184, 2 TDs.