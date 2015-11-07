High school football: Prairie Ridge wingback Cole Brown has biggest game at big time

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge’s Cole Brown took the pitch from quarterback Samson Evans in the first quarter and raced down the left sideline, outrunning three Lake Forest defenders 25 yards to the end zone for the opening score.

With Lake Forest’s defense keying on the Wolves’ two leading rushers – quarterback Samson Evans and fullback Nathan Griffin – Brown, one of two wingbacks in Prairie Ridge’s triple-option offense, was left free on the edges.

“He’s fast. He’s really fast,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said of Brown, who scored the first three touchdowns for the Wolves in a 40-13 second-round Class 6A playoff win Friday at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium.

“People I don’t think realize how quick he is. He’s definitely got some speed on the edge. You got to see that tonight.”

That much was evident.

Brown, who entered the game with five rushing scores, has had multi-touchdown games before, but nothing like Friday night. Brown scored touchdowns of 25, 7 and 5 yards, giving the Wolves instant offense and a 20-0 lead with 5:34 left in the first half.

“If the ball is in my hands, I’m going to run as hard as I can,” Brown said. “Try and get in the end zone. That’s the goal.”

Brown finished with 90 yards on 11 attempts (an 8.18 average), scoring three touchdowns on his first six attempts. He also set up Griffin’s 4-yard touchdown run with 1:16 before half with a 25-yard return to midfield on a fake reverse.

With Lake Forest (7-4) kicking away from Evans, Brown, an upback, faked the reverse to Luke Annen. The Scouts bit, and Brown received a big block from Griffin on the play, allowing the Wolves (10-1) to work with a short field and pad their lead, 26-7, at halftime.

Counting Friday's game, Evans and Griffin have combined for 47 rushing touchdowns in Prairie Ridge’s high-potent attack, which averages 51.7 points a game, but Brown said he doesn’t feel like "just the third option."

“As long as our offense continues to click, and as long as we’re scoring points and everything, I’m happy,” Brown said. “It doesn’t matter who is scoring the touchdown."

Brown also plays a critical role in downfield blocking in the triple-option, and that is a part of his game that goes unnoticed.

“He’s not afraid to mix it up,” Schremp said of the 5-foot-9, 158-pound Brown.

After the game, Lake Forest coach Chuck Spagnoli downplayed that the Scouts game planned around Evans.

“If you game plan against him (Evans), I think it’s kind of a mistake,” Spagnoli said. “There’s a lot going on. It’s not just him. … (Brown) got in the open field and made a couple of people miss. That’s going to be a touchdown every time.”

For Brown, whose biggest high school game came under the lights of the postseason, the objective is simple: “I don’t want to leave. We want to keep this thing going as long as we can.”