High school football: Prairie Ridge beats Lake Forest to reach quarterfinals

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge’s players soaked in another winning atmosphere, chatting with friends and family and doing the “Nae Nae.”

“I’m on top of the world,” Wolves defensive end Terrell Sheridan said. “It feels so amazing. We were scared about this game, but we came out and executed every time.”

The Wolves scored early, the defense put together possibly its best performance and any drama was removed by halftime as No. 2-seeded Prairie Ridge rolled past No. 7 Lake Forest, 40-13, in their Class 6A second-round football playoff game Friday.

Prairie Ridge (10-1) won its 10th consecutive game and advances to the quarterfinals to meet the winner between No. 6 Grayslake North (7-3) and No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (9-1), who play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Wolves respected what they saw on video from Scouts quarterback Daniel Carollo and running back Julian Quinn, although they never let Lake Forest (7-4) into the game.

“It was nice to come out and score right away, get on the board,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “I was really proud of our defense. This is probably our best game defensively. They have a really good quarterback and No. 11 [Quinn] has been tearing it up.”

Prairie Ridge running back Cole Brown scored its first three touchdowns, then fullback Nathan Griffin added another score just before halftime, making it 26-7.

“It was good. It was something we really needed to do,” said Griffin, who finished with 20 carries for 122 yards. “Coming out flat was not good against this team because they have so many athletes. We had to make sure we came out and executed.”

The Wolves reeled off gains of 10 yards almost at will, racking up 281 rushing yards and 20 first downs in the first half. Meanwhile, the defense held Lake Forest to 84 total yards.

“All season, it’s been our offense putting up big numbers and it’s kind of a challenge for our defense to also fill in that,” Sheridan said. “As long as they’re scoring a certain number of points, our defense is going to keep them out of the end zone.”

The first half produced mostly frustration on Lake Forest’s sideline.

“They’re skilled and they do a good job,” Scouts coach Chuck Spagnoli said. “I don’t know if there was one thing more difficult [to stop] than any other. They got momentum, they had four drives and three scores, it’s hard to win when it gets to that point. We needed to keep the ball away from them some too [with offense]. Our offense struggled some and it’s hard to win when that goes on.”

Quarterback Samson Evans rushed 23 times for 184 yards and two second-half touchdowns as the Wolves advanced to the quarterfinals for the fifth time in their last six playoff trips.

“It’s just another week with my boys,” Griffin said. “Another week to get better and accomplish more with my guys.”

UNSUNG HERO

Terrell Sheridan Prairie Ridge, Junior, Linebacker

Sheridan helped the Wolves’ defense limit Lake Forest to 167 total yards and had two sacks of Scouts quarterback Daniel Carollo.

THE NUMBER 471

Total yards for Prairie Ridge, which averaged 463.7 yards a game before the second-round matchup with Lake Forest.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

The Wolves are 15-4 in six playoff appearances since the 2009 season. This will be their fifth trip to the quarterfinals in that span.

Prairie Ridge 40, Lake Forest 13

Lake Forest 0 7 0 6 – 13

Prairie Ridge 6 20 7 7 – 40

First quarter

PR–C. Brown 25 run (kick failed), 7:54.

Second quarter

PR–C. Brown 7 run (Greiner kick), 9:28.

PR–C. Brown 5 run (Greiner kick), 5:34.

LF–Carollo 10 run (Gattari kick), 2:52.

PR–Griffin 4 run (pass failed), 1:16.

Third quarter

PR–Evans 30 run (Greiner kick), 2:59.

Fourth quarter

PR–Evans 4 run (Greiner kick), 6:44.

LF–Quinn 45 run (kick failed), 5:42.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Lake Forest: Quinn 11-85, Meng 1-4, Gattari 1-0, Swint 1-0, Carollo 5-minus 38. Totals: 19-51. Prairie Ridge: Evans 23-184, Griffin 20-122, C. Brown 11-90, Gulbransen 6-33, Willis 3-15, Priester 2-10, Shoup 1-8, Mikolajczewski 1-0. Totals: 67-457. PASSING–Lake Forest: Carollo 13-24-0-116. Prairie Ridge: Evans 2-2-0-24. RECEIVING–Lake Forest: Doherty 4-41, Quinn 3-23, Thomas 3-14, Johnston 2-31, Skinner 1-7. Prairie Ridge: Ferbet 1-24.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Lake Forest 167, Prairie Ridge 471.