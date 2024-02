Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for October. The sixth-grade students are Cheyanne Judd, Heidi Hoyos, Hannah Ekstrom and Garrett Harms. The seventh-grade students are Joanna Burnham, Jadon Zientek, Vani Subramony and Noah Yates. The eighth-grade students are Hannah Vogel, Logan Egler, Analisa Joyner and Garrett Cornier. (Photo provided)