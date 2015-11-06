High school football preview: Richmond-Burton (9-1) at Rockford Lutheran (10-0)

Class 4A

No. 6 Richmond-Burton (9-1) vs. No. 3 Rockford Lutheran (10-0)

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Harlem High School.

About the Rockets: R-B rolled past St. Edward, 55-26, in its first-round game and is in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. … RB Joe Dittmar has 1,080 rushing yards after his 257-yard performance against St. Edward. The Rockets hope to get RB Joe Wolfram (653 yards) back this week.

About the Crusaders: Lutheran is led by RB James Robinson, the state's career rushing leader with 8,827 yards, 2,243 of which have come this season. But Robinson did not play in the Crusaders' 49-7 win over Dixon last week with a foot injury. The Rockford Register-Star reported he had been dealing with torn ligaments between his toes for about three weeks. Robinson was cleared to play by an orthopedic surgeon on Monday, but Lutheran coach Bruce Bazsali told the Register-Star that Robinson will dress but he may not use Robinson unless the Crusaders need him. … QB Payton Womack had thrown for 913 yards and rushed for 489. … Lutheran's defense has allowed 87 points and only twice given up double digits in a game. The fewest points the Crusaders have scored in a game is

Up next: The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner from No. 7 Plano (8-2) vs. No. 2 Marengo (10-0).