High school football preview: Plano (8-2) at Marengo (10-0)

Class 4A

No. 7 Plano (8-2) vs. No. 2 Marengo (10-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Rod Poppe Fields.

About the Reapers: Plano is in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and defeated Ridgewood, 27-7, in the first round. … The Reapers have a common opponent with the Indians in Coal City, which they defeated, 56-13, in Week 4.

About the Indians: Marengo is in the playoffs for the first time since 2004 and won a playoff game, 28-10 over Coal City, for the first time since 1997. … The Indians are led in rushing by RB Jarren Jackson with 1,197 yards. … QB Zach Knobloch has thrown for 2,383 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. … WRs Jarrell Jackson (46 receptions, 16 TDs) and Craiton Nice (56, eight) are both in the area's top five receivers. … The defense has been strong all season, allowing only 110 points.

Up next: The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner from No. 6 Richmond-Burton (9-1) vs. No. 3 Rockford Lutheran (10-0).