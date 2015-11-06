High school football preview: Oswego (8-2) at Huntley (10-0)

Class 8A

No. 15 Oswego (8-2) vs. No. 2 Huntley (10-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Harmony Road Campus Stadium.

About the Panthers: Oswego has been in the playoffs for five consecutive seasons and beat Belleville East, 28-20, in their opener last week. … QB Steven Frank (6-5, 225) is getting NCAA Division I attention and recently received an offer from Northern Illinois. He has thrown for 1,277 yards while rushing for 561 and 12 touchdowns. He has completed 111 of 217 passes with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. … RB Erik Vargas leads the Panthers with 798 rushing yards and WR Brice Robinson tops the team with 31 receptions for 438 yards.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley equaled its school record for victories (2001) with last week's 49-7 win against Minooka. … QB Anthony Binetti has thrown for 2,131 yards and 20 touchdowns and has completed 62.6 percent of his passes. … RB Casey Haayer has has 939 rushing yards and WR Eric Mooney has rushed for 788 and caught 31 passes for 656 yards.

Up next: The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner from No. 7 Barrington (9-1) at No. 23 Chicago Marist (6-4).