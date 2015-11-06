High school football preview: Benet Academy (8-2) at Cary-Grove (9-1)

Class 7A

No. 12 Benet Academy (8-2) vs. No. 5 Cary-Grove (9-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Al Bohrer Field.

About the Redwings: Benet is in the playoffs for a third consecutive season and defeated St. Charles North, 21-14, in the first round. … Benet’s losses came to Niles Notre Dame (29-14) and to Nazareth (33-0), but the Redwings also handed Joliet Catholic its only loss (24-21).

About the Trojans: C-G is in the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season and is 29-10 in the playoffs since that run started in 2004. … Backup QB Bobby Collins led the offense in a 48-7 win over Belleville West last week. Starter J.P. Sullivan is recovering from mononucleosis and may not be ready, so Collins may start again. … FB Tyler Pennington has run for 1,104 yards and 18 touchdowns and could break 4,000 yards for his career in this game (he has 3,898). … RB Ryan Magel has run for 586 yards. … The Trojans' defense has allowed 103 points for the season and only 13 in the last three games.

Up next: The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner from No. 4 Batavia (9-1) at No. 20 Chicago Simeon (8-2).