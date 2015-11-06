High school football: Chicago Phillips (10-0) at Johnsburg (8-2)

Class 4A

No. 1 Chicago Phillips (10-0) vs. No. 9 Johnsburg (8-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Johnsburg Athletic Field.

About the Wildcats: Phillips defeated Genoa-Kingston, 41-7, in the first round and visits Johnsburg in the second round in back-to-back seasons. … The Wildcats were Class 4A runners-up last year, losing to Rochester, 49-28, in the championship game. … QB Quayvon Skanes, who is committed to Connecticut as a WR, has thrown for 517 yards and ran for 906. RB Kamari Mosby leads the WIldcats with 1,669 yards rushing. Both have run for 15 touchdowns. … LB Amani Jones, who is committed to Iowa, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that won't require surgery. … The defense, led by tackles Amir Watts and Chris Elmore, has allowed only 61 points and has five shutouts. Watts has more than 20 D-I offers. Chicago Simeon scored the most points on Phillips in a 29-18 loss.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg has reached the second round in back-to-back years after a 44-19 win at Pontiac. … RB Alex Peete has 1,990 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns to lead the area. æ QB RIley Buchanan has thrown for 1,391 yards and nine touchdowns. WR Nico LoDolce has 38 receptions to lead the Skyhawks.

Up next: The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner from No. 5 Manteno (9-1) vs. No. 4 Geneseo (9-1).