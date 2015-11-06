High school football: Chicago Phillips (10-0) at Johnsburg (8-2)

February 06, 2023
By Joe Stevenson
Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com Marengo's Jarrell Jackson, left, tries to catch up to Johnsburg's Alex Peete during their football game on Friday, Oct. 09, 2015 at Marengo High School in Marengo. (Matthew Apgar)

Class 4A

No. 1 Chicago Phillips (10-0) vs. No. 9 Johnsburg (8-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Johnsburg Athletic Field.

About the Wildcats: Phillips defeated Genoa-Kingston, 41-7, in the first round and visits Johnsburg in the second round in back-to-back seasons. … The Wildcats were Class 4A runners-up last year, losing to Rochester, 49-28, in the championship game. … QB Quayvon Skanes, who is committed to Connecticut as a WR, has thrown for 517 yards and ran for 906. RB Kamari Mosby leads the WIldcats with 1,669 yards rushing. Both have run for 15 touchdowns. … LB Amani Jones, who is committed to Iowa, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury that won't require surgery. … The defense, led by tackles Amir Watts and Chris Elmore, has allowed only 61 points and has five shutouts. Watts has more than 20 D-I offers. Chicago Simeon scored the most points on Phillips in a 29-18 loss.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg has reached the second round in back-to-back years after a 44-19 win at Pontiac. … RB Alex Peete has 1,990 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns to lead the area. æ QB RIley Buchanan has thrown for 1,391 yards and nine touchdowns. WR Nico LoDolce has 38 receptions to lead the Skyhawks.

Up next: The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner from No. 5 Manteno (9-1) vs. No. 4 Geneseo (9-1).

