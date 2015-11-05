High school football: Prairie Ridge vs. Lake Forest playoff preview capsule

(With seeds and records)

Class 6A

No. 7 Lake Forest (7-3) at No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium.

About the Scouts: Lake Forest defeated Lakes, 34-27, in the first round. … The Scouts’ losses have come against Warren, 34-28, Libertyville, 42-7, and Stevenson, 35-10. … Lake Forest was knocked out in the Class 6A playoff quarterfinals last year by eventual state champion Nazareth, 54-28.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge averages 52.9 points and 463.7 yards a game and has won nine consecutive games. … The Wolves were 13-3 in their past four playoff trips before losing their opener last year to Lakes. … QB Samson Evans leads the Wolves with 1,443 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. FB Nathan Griffin returned last week after missing most of two games with a sprained ankle and has 1,064 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Up next: The winner advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of No. 6 Grayslake North (7-3) at No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (9-1).