High school football: Prairie Ridge offensive line has paved way for big numbers

CRYSTAL LAKE – When asked about its offensive prowess, Prairie Ridge’s football team reacts kind of like those outside the program.

There’s a little grin, then a chuckle of disbelief at the staggering numbers (52.9 points and 463.7 yards a game).

“It’s kind of crazy,” tackle Jeff Jenkins said. “We’re not trying to put up a ton of points, it’s just happening. We’re just running our offense.”

Wolves coach Chris Schremp has seen his triple-option work with machine-like precision during a nine-game winning streak.

“I thought we’d have a good offense, I had no idea we could score as many points as we have consistently,” Schremp said. “That’s a lot of points. I think people are getting spoiled and everybody’s kind of expecting it now.”

No. 7 Lake Forest (7-3) meets No. 2 Prairie Ridge (9-1) in a Class 6A second-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium. The Scouts will be challenged with trying to slow down the Wolves’ robust offense.

While quarterback Samson Evans, fullback Nathan Griffin and running back Cole Brown rack up the yards, the offensive line, most of which is playing together for the second consecutive season, has been proficient at paving the way.

“We’ve done a good job,” tackle Kyle Heinzmann said. “We have to keep working, but we’ve done well so far. We know we have some athletes, but it’s fun to put up these kind of numbers. We can’t get too bigheaded, we just have to keep fighting.”

Schremp, who calls the offense and serves as line coach, figured his line would be strong. Jenkins, a sophomore already gaining attention from NCAA Division I schools, returns with seniors Heinzmann, center Dereck Pearson and guards Ryan Orr and Luke Ponga. Orr played some tight end last year, but switched to guard. Transfer Austin Ferbet now is the tight end.

“It all has to do with the work we put in in practice,” Pearson said. “We practice all week to fix all the little things. We have everything down, we’re focusing on the little things now. We’re always confident, but we’re prepared for everything and we’ve very humble. We’re not taking anything for granted.”

The Wolves have not lost since the season opener, a 21-14 setback at Cary-Grove. They have scored at least 42 points and gained at least 342 yards in every game since. Some of their biggest outputs came against playoff teams Grayslake North (7-3), Hampshire (6-4) and Crystal Lake South (5-5). Prairie Ridge scored 77 against Hampshire and gained at least 595 yards on all three.

The Week 9 game against Crete-Monee, which was 7-1 and ranked No. 7 in Class 6A, surprised Schremp.

“Never did I think we could score 52 against Crete-Monee,” he said. “That was a good team and a good defense. Our guys just went out there and executed.”

The linemen see returning as almost the same group as a significant advantage.

“We’re familiar with each other and it makes it easier to communicate on the line,” Pearson said. “ We’re all really close friends.”

Heinzmann agreed.

“Being together for two years kind of makes us jive together well,” he said.

That also helps with what Schremp considers every offensive line coach’s dream.

“You ask any O-line coach what they want and the first word out of their mouth would be ‘Consistency,’ ” Schremp said. “That’s really what this group is. They show up every day and work hard. I don’t think any of them have missed a practice for being sick or out of school. I really enjoy coaching them and the results show on the field.”