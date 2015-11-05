Grundy County area church bulletins: Nov. 5, 2015

Turkey supper scheduled at First United Methodist

MORRIS – The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., will hold its 40th annual turkey supper today. Seating times will be at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. Carry-outs available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Advance ticket sales only. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children.

Church holding annual holiday shoppe, bake sale

YORKVILLE – Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville invites the public to its eighth annual holiday shoppe and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the church is at 10104 Immanuel Road (one block west of Route 47 and Walker Road). Contact the church office at 630-553-5368 for more information.

Turkey Supper offered at Channahon church

CHANNAHON – Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St., will host a turkey supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Carryouts begin at 4 p.m. and dinner seating begins at 4:30 p.m. Prices are $11 for adults and carryouts, and $7 for kids for dine-in only. Reservations are required for dine in and can be made by calling 815-467-5275. The thrift shop will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.

‘Hallelujah’ Soup Suppers are back this season

COAL CITY – “Hallelujah” Soup Suppers are back for another season at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City. The church invites the community to attend the first “Hallelujah” Soup Supper of the season from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday when homemade chicken noodle and vegetable beef soups will be served. Carry-outs are available. Cost is $8 for adults and children ages 13 and older; $4 for children 6 to 12; $2 for children 3 to 5; and children age 2 and younger eat free. All proceeds go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

St. Marys CCW to hold fundraiser

MINOOKA – St. Mary’s CCW of Minooka is hosting a Bunco and Bake Sale Fundraiser at 2 p.m. Sunday at Minooka Village Hall Community Room, 121 E. McEvilly Road. All women and men are invited for an afternoon of fun and laughter.

Tickets are $15 a person and includes lunch and beverages. There are cash prizes, as well as raffle baskets, split the pot and bake sale.

Immaculate Conception hosting meditative prayer

BRAIDWOOD – Immaculate Conception Parish, 110 S. School St. in Braidwood, will host Karl Miles in an hour of meditative prayer through song before the Blessed Sacrament as we give thanks to God and pray for peace.

This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the church with a social in the parish hall following the hour of prayer. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Immaculate Conception School to honor vets

MORRIS – Immaculate Conception School will hold an assembly at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday to honor veterans in the Dr. Connor Gym. Veterans are cordially invited to join in the assembly. There will be a reception in the St. Angela Room following the assembly. Veterans who are parents and grandparents of ICS students as well as other area veterans are invited to participate.

Adam’s Voice in Concert at Living Water Church

MORRIS – Living Water Church will host a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 118 E. Jefferson St., in Morris. Everyone is welcome to enjoy an evening of music that will challenge, uplift and echo in your heart. Adam’s Voice is a Christian vocal duet from New Castle, Indiana. The focus of their ministry is to attest to the power of God through worship.

Immaculate Conception School holding hunger walk

MORRIS – For the past 12 years, Immaculate Conception School and the Immaculate Conception Office of Religious Education have sponsored a hunger walk in November.

This year’s Hunger Walk will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Immaculate Conception School and will offer both indoor and outdoor walking options of varying distances.

All the proceeds from the Walk will go to We Care, the Immaculate Conception Food Pantry, and the Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Food Pantry.

The Walk is open to both students and adults. For information or a pledge sheet, contact the Immaculate Conception School Office at 505 E. North St. in Morris, or call 815-942-4111.

Village Christian Church taking orders for ornaments

MINOOKA – Minooka's Village Christian Church is taking orders for Christmas ornaments handmade by women in Swaziland through a ministry called, "Heart for Africa," a faith-based nonprofit that offers meaningful employment to the poverty-stricken. The church is sending a group to Swaziland on Nov. 22 and are taking orders now that will be filled during their trip. The church also has some ornaments available now. The ornaments are $10 each. For photos and information, visit www.heartforafrica.org. For more information, contact Karen Scobee, at karen@thevillagechristianchurch.com.

Thank Offering services to be held at First United Methodist

MORRIS – Thank Offering services will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and 9 a.m. Nov. 15 at First United Methodist Church in Morris. Jennifer Price, director of Trinity Services of North Central Illinois and Board President of Special Connections, will speak at both services. She is one of the founding members of Special Connections which was formed as a starting point for disability services and awareness in and around Grundy County.

Trivia night behind held at Assumption Catholic

COAL CITY – Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City is hosting a trivia night Nov. 21. The event will be held in the Berst Center, 180 S. Kankakee St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. The event will feature 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round. The cost is $200 per team, up to 8 people per team. If interested in participating, contact parish office at 815-634-4171.

Peace Lutheran to celebrate 40th anniversary

MORRIS — Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane in Morris, will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Dec. 6. The community is invited to attend the 9 a.m. service with Pastor Luanne Bettisch presiding along with Assistant to the Bishop, Gary Erickson and former pastors James Reents, Charles Olson and Robert Peterson. A reception in the church basement will follow.

First Presbyterian to hold Live Nativity

MORRIS — First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris, will hold a Live Nativity special Christmas event from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Watch and hear the story of the birth Jesus as witnessed by the angels, live animals, shepherds, wise men, Mary and Joseph. The Living Nativity will be presented at 5 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and at 5:45 p.m. on the church lawn. For information call 815-942-1871. This is a free event.