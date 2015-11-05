Batavia takes impressive 25-0 road winning streak to Simeon in Round 2 of the prep football playoffs

BATAVIA – Since becoming Batavia’s head football coach in 2011, Dennis Piron has only lost at one venue.

That’s his program’s home field, Bulldog Stadium. Piron has developed quite the winning streak on the road.

Entering tonight’s Class 7A second-round playoff matchup against Simeon at Gately Stadium, Piron is 25-0 away from Batavia, with one of those wins coming in the 2013 state championship game, a 34-14 win over Richards that was played on a neutral field at DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise the Bulldogs are as confident as ever heading into what they expect to be a hostile environment tonight.

“I think heading into games away from home, this program always has that extra edge,” senior receiver Canaan Coffey said. “We want to win on another team’s field. I think we go into games with the mindset that teams are overlooking us or think because they are at home, they should beat us. We feel like we have something to prove every time we’re out there, home or away, but our main goal in those hostile environments is to show them what Bulldogs football is all about.”

Overall, Piron is 51-6 at Batavia, and along with the likes of Coffey, linebacker Colin Thurston and quarterback Kyle Niemiec and company, the Bulldogs (9-1) earned the No. 4 seed in the 7A playoffs.

The team’s lone loss this season came at home in a nonconference matchup with Naperville Central. But the idea of Piron not losing a road game as he coaches in his fifth season is quite the feat.

A longtime assistant before taking the program’s reins, Piron was on predecessor Mike Gaspari’s staff for the Bulldogs’ most recent road loss. The date? Oct. 30, 2010, in a 6A playoff opener at Lemont.

Thurston echoed Coffey’s thought that Batavia has “something to prove” on the field in away games because Piron has instilled the mindset in players that nothing is going to be given to them, especially at this time of the year.

“We know we have to take it from them,” Thurston said. “They want to defend their field, so we know we have to earn each and every single one of these wins. Even winning that many in a row, we still prepare and put in the same amount of hard work to make sure we’re ready to go.”

What is it about the Batavia football program that brings out the best in each team under Piron? He really doesn’t have the complete answer.

“There’s not a lot of outside distractions, I think,” Piron said. “It’s a clean operation. … You get on the bus, you go play the game and you come home. In the past, we’ve had great success on the road and I’m not exactly sure why. Maybe it’s the matchups or the luck of the draw, but even in the regular season, our teams seem to play better when these bigger games are on the road.”

The players have more of an idea. They are the ones actually executing the game plan that they credit Piron and the coaching staff for spending countless hours coming up with.

“I definitely think it’s overlooked,” Coffey said. “They don’t get near the credit they deserve for how much time they put in. The long nights and hours they put in, you can see how much they care about this program. Piron loves his job so much and wants to see us succeed.”

In his third season as head coach, Piron brought a state championship back to Batavia, thanks in large part to workhorse running back Anthony Scaccia.

Although Scaccia was one of the leaders of that group – along with then-quarterback Micah Coffey, Canaan Coffey’s older brother – Scaccia knows strong leadership and preparation that Piron’s teams have put in contributes largely to the success, especially away from home.

“I’ve known Kyle (Niemiec) and Canaan for close to 10 years,” said Scaccia, now a redshirt freshman at Butler. “They are great leaders and have been there before. Having that experience gives them composure to not get flustered in situations where they are in an unknown or tough place.

“Piron is the kind of coach that you just believe in,” Scaccia added. “He has every player believing in the game plans, the schemes and you know you have a good chance to win anywhere you go.”

Having already notched road wins against 8A power Oswego in the season opener, as well as 7A playoff teams Geneva and St. Charles North, Batavia is eager to put on those unblemished white uniforms and try to make it 26 straight wins away from home.